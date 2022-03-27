Oscars 2022 Performers & Presenters

The year’s biggest movies will go head-to-head at the 94th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. ABC and its broadcast outlets will air the ceremony on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

The show will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers and hosts. Here is what you need to know:

Oscars 2022 Presenters

The Oscars’ final slate of presenters includes “Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler.”

They join the stars previously announced to present, including, “Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn.”

Oscars 2022 Performers & Performances

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the Oscars has announced a slew of performances, including four of its five “Best Original Song” nominees. Due to a scheduling conflict, Van Morrison will be unable to attend the Oscars and perform his nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” according to a press release.

The “Best Original Song” performances are:

Beyoncé performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Sebastián Yatra performing “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performing “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name

Reba McEntire performing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

The Oscars previously announced special performances from:

An All-Star Band “featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper”

DJ D-Nice

The Samples, “a vocal group led by Jason White”

An orchestra

The hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will also be performed live for the first time, featuring Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero from “Encanto.” The Oscars announced they will be joined by Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are joining forces to host the 94th Academy Awards, a first outing in the role for each of them, according to a press release. The Oscars has forgone a host in recent history, with Jimmy Kimmel last filling the role in 2018.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” the show’s producer, Will Packer, said in a press release. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

The three women added, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

