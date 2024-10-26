Pamela Anderson Gushes About Liam Neeson After His Love Confession: Report

Pamela Anderson has gushed about Liam Neeson in an interview, praising him as a “gentleman,” after Neeson told People Magazine that he was “madly in love” with Anderson.

Neeson is “the perfect gentleman,” Anderson told People. “He brings out the best in you . . . with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

Anderson noted to People that Neeson “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold.” She “made him bread and cookies and left them for him in his dressing room,” People reported.

Liam Neeson made the comment about being in love with Anderson in an October 23 article in People Magazine. They are starring together in a remake of the movie “The Naked Gun,” and People is running a cover story featuring Neeson in which he made several candid comments about his life.

In April, People reported that Anderson was playing Neeson’s love interest in the new “Naked Gun” remake, in a role that is similar to the one Priscilla Presley played in the original, which starred Leslie Nielsen.

Liam Neeson Said That Pamela Anderson Is ‘Just Terrific to Work With’

Neeson declared that he was in love with Anderson.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson said to People. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

However, Neeson’s glowing comments about Anderson don’t mean they’re going to date. Asked whether he was dating, Neeson, 72, told People, “No, in a word. I’m past all that.”

Neeson’s wife, Natasha Richardson, tragically died after a skiing accident in 2009.

People reported that Neeson, who previously dated a string of Hollywood actresses including Helen Mirren, spends a lot of time these days with his two sons with Richardson, Micheál and Daniel, watching movies or TV shows with them.

“Just simple stuff,” Neeson told People. “We used to do a bit of fly-fishing together. We haven’t done it for several years now.”

Pamela Anderson Also Praised Liam Neeson’s Comedic Timing

Anderson praised Neeson’s comedic skills to People. “It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together,” she told the magazine, calling Neeson “humble.”

Neeson told People he was less sure about his comedic talents. “Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don’t know,” he told People.

Anderson’s own romantic history has also led to heartbreak; She was married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice), Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst. According to Page Six, Anderson confessed in her book that Lee was the only man she ever truly loved. She has two sons with Lee, and their tumultuous marriage was well-known.

According to Page Six, after his wife’s death, Neeson “dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston for two years.” But he has “not publicly dated anyone since,” Page Six reported.