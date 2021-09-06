Is Panera Bread Open on Labor Day 2021? Hours & Menu Specials

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you’re not in the mood to cook today, you have many options as most restaurants are staying open for the national holiday, including Panera Bread.

The cafe’s more than 2,000 locations are expected to be operating at normal hours today. Most Panera restaurants open at 6 a.m. and close around 9 p.m, but hours vary based on location. To confirm the specific hours at a Panera restaurant near you, check out the brand’s cafe locator here.

Today Is the Last Day to Get 3 Months Free on the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription

Panera has been running a promotion that entices customers, especially remote workers, to spend more time in the cafes or to keep coming back. The company launched the “MyPanera+ Coffee” subscription over the summer.

Customers who’ve signed up for the program get free refills on their drinks. They can ask for a refill once every two hours while they’re in the restaurant. According to Panera’s website, the subscription can also be redeemed using “Curbside Pick-Up, Drive-Thru, Delivery, or Rapid Pick-Up.”

The drinks available under the program include hot coffee, iced coffee and hot tea. Additions like flavored syrups and shots of espresso are not included in the free refills, but any kind of milk or cream is included. You can pick any size beverage you want.

However, drinks ineligible for free refills include espresso and cappuccino beverages, iced tea and the cold brew iced coffee.

Right now, the first three months of the subscription are free. After that, customers are charged $8.99 plus tax on a monthly basis. According to Panera’s website, customers have until the end of the day on Labor Day to get three months free.

Panera Has Seasonal Drinks & Bakery Items

Panera is not promoting any Labor Day-specific menu items or discounts. But the restaurant is selling some seasonal items right now.

One of those is the Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup. While it’s only available in the cafes during the fall, Panera does note on its website that shoppers can get it “year-round from Panera at Home in the refrigerated section wherever you buy groceries.”

Other items featured on Panera’s “new and seasonal” menu include the regular and iced Cinnamon Crunch Latte, the Cherry Vanilla Bagel, Pumpkin Cookies, Hazelnut Coffee, the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken, the Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich and a Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza.

