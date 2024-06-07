Cause of Death Released for Princess Beatrice’s Ex-Boyfriend, 41

The cause of death has been released for Princess Beatrice’s ex-boyfriend, Paulo Liuzzo, who died in Miami, Florida.

Daily Mail obtained and published Liuzzo’s autopsy report; the report shows he tested positive for ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and bromazolam. Daily Mail noted that the Miami-Dade County medical examiner determined his death was an “accident.”

According to the database for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, Paolo Liuzzo died on February 7, 2024. The cause of death is listed in the report as “acute combined drug toxicity (Fentanyl, Bromazolam, Ketamine, and Cocaine.”

He was 41 years old. According to US Weekly, Liuzzo dated Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom in 2005 “when she was 17 and he was 24.” They broke up in 2006, the site reported, and Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

Miami Police ‘Impounded Extensive Drug Paraphernalia in the Hotel Room of Paolo Liuzzo, the Medical Examiner’s Report Says

The report published by Daily Mail says that, “according to the City of Miami Police Department and other information collected, on February 7, 2024, the decedent was found unresponsive inside his hotel room by hotel staff. Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased on scene at 15:34 hours. Police impounded extensive drug paraphernalia from the scene. Per police, there were no signs of trauma or foul play.”

The report says that, according to Liuzzo’s mother, he “did not have any medical conditions. He did undergo orthopedic surgery to treat a femur fracture over twenty years ago from an injury sustained while playing sports. He did have hardware placed. He did see a therapist but it was not known if he had any formal mental health diagnoses. He did display signs of depression. He never expressed suicidal ideations or attempted suicide.”

Under medications, the report says “none.”

Under social history, the report says that, according to Liuzzo’s mother, he was born in Plainview, New York, but lived in Miami “for the last four to five years. He worked in art sales. He was never married and never had children. His mother is alive but his father is deceased. He was a former smoker. He may have possibly transitioned to using electronic cigarettes. He drank alcohol occasionally. He was known to use drugs but it was unknown what he used.”

He was identified through a U.S. passport.

Heavy has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for additional details, including the full report.

The ‘Street Drug’ Found in Paolo Liuzzo’s System Has Turned Up in Other Death Cases

In 2022, the government of New Brunswick warned about bromazolam, writing in a press release, “The acting chief medical officer of health is warning the public that a dangerous drug known as bromazolam has been detected in blood samples from nine sudden death investigations.” That press release says that fentanyl was also discovered in some of those deaths.

“Bromazolam is not approved for medical use in any country and can lead to serious adverse effects, including death, especially when taken with opioids such as fentanyl,” the release says.

According to a journal article from Forensic Science International, the drug combination “referred to as ‘benzo dope’ has become prevalent in recent years, with an increasing number of fentanyl-related deaths reporting the concomitant presence of one or more benzodiazepine drug, such as etizolam, flualprazolam and flubromazepam.”

According to the government of New Brunswick, bromazolam is a benzodiazepine, referring to it as a “street drug.”

The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education wrote in an informational pamphlet in 2022 that “Bromazolam first emerged in the recreational drug supply in 2016 (Europe) and 2019 (United States). Bromazolam was first synthesized during medicinal drug development in the 1970s but never approved for therapeutic use in the United States.”

According to that article, “Bromazolam is the brominated counterpart to the chlorinated drug alprazolam. Bromazolam has been linked to adverse events resulting in hospitalization and death. Bromazolam is commonly reported in combination with other drugs, including the opioid fentanyl. To date, bromazolam has been identified in more than 250 toxicology cases submitted to NMS Labs, including both antemortem and postmortem investigations.”