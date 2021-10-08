Pashko on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Patrick Robinson took his company, Pashko, and its products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if he could get one of the investors to invest in the company during the season 13 premiere.

According to the episode synopsis, “a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Emma Grede.

Here’s what you should know about Uprising on “Shark Tank”:

1. Pashko Is a Clothing Brand All About Sustainability

According to the company website, Pashko was brought about with sustainability in mind.

The company aims to demonstrate “that sustainable practices benefit both people and the companies that employ them.”

Not only are the products sustainably created, but they are also built with design in mind. They are designed, according to the website, to be comfortable, stylish and allow the wearer to feel good about their choice to purchase the product.

2. Their Sustainable Clothing Line Launched in July 2020

The company’s Facebook page announced the official launch of the company on July 1, 2020.

“Today we’re launching a revolutionary new way we produce apparel,” the company wrote. “A new line of sustainable Pashko clothing made in America by craftsmen near you.”

The comments on the post prove that people love the clothing, especially the fact that there is a try-on pack available that let people try the clothes before they bought them.

3. They Hope to Help Americans Out of Poverty

Pashko is not a company only built around sustainability. The company also hopes to help Americans get out of poverty.

According to the company’s website, “40 million Americans are living in poverty with little to no economic opportunity to lift themselves out.”

The website goes on to state that the company hopes to bring jobs to underserved communities while focusing on “battling the impacts of racial and social inequality in the United States.

4. Their Products Are Made in the United States

The Pashko clothing line is manufactured in the United States. The clothing, according to Patrick Robinson, will help to create jobs in communities that have not been historically served.

“Our goal is to bring 100% of our manufacturing back to the United States,” the statement on the company’s website reads. “We’re creating jobs in communities that have had their livelihoods inhumanely stripped from them in the name of higher profits and cheaper products. Together, we can do more to combat social injustice. Thank you for joining us.”

The company’s website claims that their clothing is made from 43% reclaimed fabric and avoids 900 different toxic chemicals during the manufacturing process. They also state that 85% of their garments created are vegan, and they work with forest conservation companies while creating their manufacturing process.

5. There Are Men’s & Women’s Clothing Lines Available

The clothing released by Pashko is available for both men and women and can be purchased online.

Some of the best-sellers in the women’s department include the Aura Roll-Sleeve Shirt, which is $88, and the Namaste “Seductive Zen-Like Elegance, Wide-leg Pants,” which are sold for $168.

For men, the best-sellers are the Chakra jacket, which is said to have “seductive, Zen-like Elegance” and can be purchased for $158, as well as the Reflection pants, which are “Untamed Modernism, Impeccably-Cut Tech Trousers in Black” for $188.

“Shark Tank” airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

