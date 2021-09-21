Patty Perez: ‘Jackass’ Star Dies at 57

Jackass star Patty Perez has died at the age of 57, her family confirmed in a statement. She was suffering from complications of diabetes, which resulted in her death Friday, September 17, 2021. Read on to watch her most popular sketch, “Magic Trick.”

She was known as “Goddess Patty” and appeared in many Jackass sketches, in a sketch called Magic Trick and in an episode of My Big Fat Fetish. She appeared in the films Jackass 2 in 2006 and Jackass 2.5 in 2007. The next Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is scheduled for release February 4, 2022.

TMZ reported that Perez went into kidney failure due to complications of Type 1 Diabetes. She died at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where she was being treated, TMZ reported. She is survived by her four children, her mother and grandchildren, according to TMZ.

Perez Was a ‘Friend to All’ Her Family Wrote in a Tribute on GoFundMe

Perez’s daughter, Priscilla Perez, wrote in a tribute on GoFundMe that her mother endured months of health struggles including several different diagnoses. When she died, “our world was crushed,” she wrote.

“She fought so hard and for so long,” the post said.

Perez had four children, Joe, Richard, Gabriel and Priscilla, the post said.

“If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone,” Priscilla Perez wrote. “We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her.”

The page had raised $2,550 of its $6,000 goal two days after it was created.

“This gofundme will go towards unforeseen expenses, bills and debt that we are facing. It will help our family and I tremendously,” Priscilla Perez wrote. “Any donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you all for the support, prayers and messages. None of it has gone unnoticed. Most importantly from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving our mom. May she rest in peace.”

One of Perez’s most popular sketches appeared on Jackass Part 2. It opens with a magician announcing they were going to make “Wee Man” Jason Acuna disappear. Acuna is pictured laying on a bed, wearing ruby slippers.

Goddess Patty appears and quickly envelopes Acuna on the bed, laying on top of him. Acuna clicks his heels together underneath Perez.

“Where’d he go?” Johnny Knoxville says.

Fans commented on the post, recalling how much it made them laugh and remembering “Goddess Patty.”

“This is one of the funniest videos I have ever seen in my entire life,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I cried for 10 minutes straight watching this in the cinema,” wrote another person.

“RIP Patty…..You are a part of comedic history,” one fan wrote in the video comments.

“Rest in Peace Patty <3,” wrote another fan.

