Why Paul & Karine Staehle Quit 90 Day Fiance

Paul Staehle revealed he and Karine quit 90 Day Fiance and denied rumors they were fired from the TLC reality show. According to Paul, they left the show so they could work on their marriage “privately.”

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately,” Paul, 37, posted on Instagram on November 14, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “Our payments and income was not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation.”

“We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off-camera,” he continued. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

In the past viewers have watched Paul struggle to find work and provide for his family financially. He repeatedly went to his mother for help with money, but she recently cut him off. Even though he won’t be earning an income from TLC any longer, Paul said they are doing fine. He added that they are open to doing interviews again soon.

Paul & Karine Don’t Expect To Be Back In The U.S. Soon

Earlier Paul claimed he and his family might be stuck in Karine’s native Brazil “indefinitely” after her green card was stolen. Their second son, Ethan, is due in February and Paul doesn’t think they’ll be back in the U.S. before then. He also made an ominous claim, saying that Karine, 24, needed to be “rescued” from a fan’s house when they were still in the U.S. The post generated chatter about the duo, who have both faced allegations of abuse.

Both Karine and Paul took out restraining orders against each other in July after an incident, which partly played out on Instagram live. By September they both agreed to drop the orders and the following month Paul announced Karine was pregnant. All of this information has been coming through Paul, who claimed Karine was taking a break from social media because of the “negativity.”

According to Paul, Karine inherited a farm in Tonantins, Brazil.

“We will hopefully be able to start growing something and make it a working farm,” he wrote on November 13. “We are hoping my mother will come see the farm and Karine family in Tonantins on her next Brazil visit.”

Paul & Karine Have A Tumultuous Past

Some viewers might be shocked to hear that Paul and Karine are still together. During their stints on 90 Day Fiance, they rarely got along, with the couple mostly fighting about money. Like other couples featured on the TLC reality show, they have struggled to communicate, though Karine’s English appeared to have become much stronger during recent episodes.

When Paul became overwhelmed, cameras caught him running away in the woods and on a different occasion, he went into a dog house and closed the door.

The last time fans saw them on 90 Day Fiance, Karine met with an immigration lawyer to figure out if she could legally leave the U.S. without Paul and take their son, Pierre, with her.

Paul was concerned about his wife’s visit. “It’s like she’s going behind my back and planning something,” he told cameras at the time, as noted by ET Online. “I’m just concerned because I don’t know where her mind’s going right now.”

In July, Paul claimed that Karine had gone “missing” with their son Pierre. Later, Karine was granted an emergency protective order against her husband after police were called to break up an incident with her and Paul.

“I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now,” Karine wrote at the time. “All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

“Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore,” she added. “I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle Files Restraining Order Against Husband Paul