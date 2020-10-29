WATCH: Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in the Rain

A video surfaced on Twitter of Paul Rudd handing out Milk Bar cookies to voters waiting in line in the rain in Brooklyn on October 29. The 51-year-old star was wearing a mask while he approached people braving the inclement weather to cast their vote in the 2020 presidential election at the Barclays Center.

The video was originally posted at 7:47 a.m. local time by Brian Rosenworcel, the drummer and founder of the popular ’90s band Guster. He tweeted out the video and simply wrote, “I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies.” By mid-afternoon, the viral video had been viewed over 1.2 million times.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Rudd’s name started trending nationally on Twitter after the video was shared by Rex Chapman, who’s account is famous for posting “feel good” clips. His classy move on Thursday was widely applauded on Twitter from both fans of the actor and fellow celebrities. Even the Brooklyn Nets sent Rudd a shout-out.

The weather outside is weather, but that didn't stop Paul Rudd from handing out cookies to early voters at @barclayscenter this morning 🗳🍪#MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/8lVfBcqbjK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 29, 2020

i love paul rudd with my entire heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/sUdnchNe7l — marti loves paul. ⎊ (@IR0NLANG) October 29, 2020

Voting early on a rainy rainy day meant no lines at the Barclay Center, Brooklyn. Special bonus: Paul Rudd gave us cookies! (Crazy thought: is bad weather just another insidious GOP vote suppression tactic?) pic.twitter.com/xVZY9FEe5B — Danny Ashkenasi (@DannyAshkenasi) October 29, 2020

This morning I voted early for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris at @barclayscenter in Brooklyn and then Paul Rudd gave me a cookie. He tried to trick me into choosing a corn cookie over a blueberry cookie (no dice). Otherwise a very nice guy! #VoteEarly #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/6rvdTKa34J — Mary Jane Skelly (@jarymane) October 29, 2020

CBS Sports reporter Luis Miguel Echegaray tweeted, “No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero.” Singer Ricky Davila tweeted, “This is actor Paul Rudd, handing out cookies to voters who are standing in line in the rain to thank them for voting. I love him.”

Rudd Is Participating in Rolling Stone’s ‘Fridays for Unity’ Event With Pete Buttigieg

The 40-Year-Old Virgin star is doing more than handing out cookies to voters for the 2020 presidential election, Rudd is participating in Rolling Stone magazine’s “Fridays for Unity” event on October 30.

In addition to Rudd, those slated to participate in the special chat include New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and the National’s Matt Beringer. Baratunde Thurston will host Friday’s event, and celebrities making special guest appearances include Sarah Silverman, Stephen Curry, Keke Palmer, Billie Eilish, Issa Rae, and Judd Apatow.

Rudd Teamed Up with NY Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Hilarious ‘Wear a Mask’ PSA Video

Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You To Wear A MaskGovernor Cuomo asked 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd to explain why the youths should wear masks. Listen to Paul. #MaskUpAmerica 2020-09-14T19:54:46Z

Rudd, who’s based in New York City with his wife of 17 years, Julie Yaeger, and their two children, son Jack, 14, and daughter Darby, 10, seems to always find a fun way to use his platform to get involved with political issues.

Last month, “Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You to Wear A Mask” went viral online. In the hilariously cringe-worthy video, the “26-year-old actor” is asked by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo why young people should wear masks.

The comical PSA video was produced in partnership with Rudd, Sean Evans and Jane Rosenthal, the producer and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, according to the governor’s official website.

“Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person,” Rudd says in the opening part of video. “Few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about us millennials need to wear masks. Because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials — no cap.”

