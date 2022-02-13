WATCH: Paul Rudd & Seth Rogen Lay’s Super Bowl Ad

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen have once again teamed up, this time for Lay’s “Stay Golden” commercial for Super Bowl LVI.





Play



Lay’s | “Golden Memories” Seth Rogen & Paul Rudd Super Bowl LVI Commercial Ah, Lay’s. Brings back so many good memories. Lay’s. Stay Golden. 2022-02-01T13:55:43Z

In the spot, the famous friends are recounting their many adventures in which Lay’s chips played a part. While starting with a rather innocuous road trip, each story gets crazier. They survive crashing planes, kidnapping by a stalker, stumbling into a turf war and moving Rogen into a haunted house.

In the end, Rudd officiates Rogen’s wedding to a ghost from that very house.

As Lay’s captioned the video, “Ah, Lay’s. Brings back so many good memories. Lay’s. Stay Golden.”

“Lay’s came to me and Paul and pitched the general idea,” Rogen told Forbes. “Then, me and Paul kind of conceived of maybe it then goes in a very strange direction (laughs). Then Evan [Goldberg] came on to direct and write it, as well. Mostly, it was just something we thought was funny and entertaining and weird and would maybe potentially standout in a very crowded marketplace, but also kind of capture the kind of energy people like from me and Paul.”

Goldberg is Rogen’s longtime producing and writing partner, working on films such as “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “This is the End” and “Sausage Party.”

The spot will air during the big game, in which the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022.

Rogen & Rudd Previously Co-Starred in Films ‘The 40 Year Old Virgin’ & ‘Knocked Up’

This is not the first time Rogen and Rudd have shared the screen, appearing in films such as “The 40 Year Old Virgin” in 2005 and “Knocked Up” in 2007.

“I think part of what is now what I do comedically was developed making those first movies with Paul,” Rogen explained to Forbes. “Those rhythms, the kind of energy, the methodology of how we film it and capture it. So yeah, it was very formative and something that I still reference in my day-to-day work.”

The “Ant-Man” actor added, “I felt the same. It did kind of set the tone in the way of working. I’ve always just dug hanging out with Seth and when you see Seth and me in any of those movies and our dynamics in those movies, people can kind of tell that’s pretty much what it’s like when we’re just hanging out, the two of us anyway. We just get on well.”

Rogen & Rudd Are Not Invested in the Outcome of Super Bowl LVI

While both Rogen and Rudd will be tuning in, neither is invested in the outcome.

“I totally watch the game,” Rudd told Forbes. “I’m a Chiefs fan. If the Chiefs had made it [to the Super Bowl], I would be there. I would’ve gone, but they didn’t. They lost in the [AFC] Championship to the Bengals and I’m not over it! I will be watching because I mean, I’m a football fan. I just won’t care.”

Rogen chimed in, “I’m not incredibly invested in the outcome of the event itself (laughs), but I do like to go to people’s houses. I think this year I might go to someone’s house for the first time in many years. I like snacks, as this commercial proves. Honestly, the potato chip element of the Super Bowl has always been a bigger draw to me than the football part of it.”

READ NEXT: Guy Fieri to Make His Super Bowl Debut in Bud Light Ad