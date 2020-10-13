Pedro Jimeno’s Sister Nicole Is Dating New Boyfriend Alejandro

Pedro Jimeno’s sister Nicole introduces viewers to her boyfriend Alejandro during the new season of The Family Chantel, which premieres Monday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. The reality star says during a Season 2 promo that she’s “super in love” with her new beau and that he sends her plenty of gifts from New York to show how much he cares.

“We’ve been together for a few months and I nicknamed him ‘my chichi,’” Nicole says in the clip below. “Alejandro is a very attentive man. Alejandro gifts me shoes, a watch, a cell phone. I love it because it’s another way that he shoes me his love.”

Here’s what we know about Nicole’s boyfriend Alejandro ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The Family Chantel:

Nicole Says Alejandro is the Most ‘Amazing Man’ She’s Ever Met & She Plans to Move to New York to Live With Him

In the clip above, Nicole tells her friend Coraima that she’s “super in love” with her Alejandro, and that he’s the “most amazing man” she’s ever known. According to Nicole, the two first met at a party several years ago and then reconnected through Instagram after Alejandro sent her a private message.

“I can start by telling you that he’s the most amazing man I’ve met in my entire life,” Nicole gushes to Coraima. “He is also Dominican and he lives in New York. So we actually met many, many years ago at a party. I always saw him on Instagram and he sent me a message. The first thing he asked me was, ‘When are you coming to visit?'”

The reality star adds that she and Alejandro are dating long-distance for the time being, but she plans to move to New York as soon as possible to be with her new beau. “I have been to New York twice to see Alejandro,” she says during a confessional. “A long-distance relationship is very complicated, but I’m going next month to New York. I want to live with Alejandro in New York and I hope that it happens very soon.”

Although the reality star is crazy about her new boyfriend, she admits that she isn’t in a hurry to introduce him to her family. When Coraima asks if Alejandro met her mom yet, Nicole answers, “No, I don’t want to introduce him to her. Just thinking about it stresses me out,” so it it looks like she might be keeping him a secret from her mother Lidia.

She & Alejandro Appear to Still Be Together Today

Nicole and Alejandro appear to still be together today, based on Nicole’s Instagram page. The reality star shared a photo of the two standing together in front of a New York skyline on September 27; she captioned the photo “Happy Birthday My Ángel!” and tagged Alejandro, although his page is private.

A few days later, Nicole shared a promotional clip of hers and Alejandro’s love story on The Family Chantel. She captioned the post “I can’t wait for this!” alongside two pink hearts and tagged her boyfriend once again. She also uploaded a few videos of their time together in New York over the last few weeks, so it looks like they’re still going strong today.

