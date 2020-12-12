Peekaboo Ice Cream on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Jessica Levison took her product, Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get one of the investors to desire a stake in her company.

Levison pitched her product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran. According to the episode synopsis, she “tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children.”

On products in the tank that offer a healthy take on dessert, Mark Cuban is often the Shark to watch. He has invested in a number of healthy snack and dessert companies over his years on the show.

Here’s what you should know about Peekaboo Ice Cream:

1. There Are Vegetables in Every Bite of Peekaboo Ice Cream

According to the company website, Peekaboo Ice Cream was made to get children to eat more vegetables.

“That’s why our founder, chief ice cream engineer, and mom of three started sneaking veggies into her homemade pints,” the website reads. “So your family can get the benefits of cauliflower and spinach-it’s good for immunity!-and the rich flavors of chocolate and cookie dough, at the same time.”

The website emphasizes that the ice cream still tastes great, however. The Sharks will taste the product during the pitch, and they’ll surely let the entrepreneur know if they like it.

2. The Product Won a “Snackcelerator” Prize in 2020

In 2020, Peekaboo Ice Cream was up for The Real California Milk Snackcelerator product innovation competition prize. The finalists included Peekaboo Ice Cream, Yummy Industries Cheese Bits, Petit Pot and Sach Foods Flavored Paneer.

Peekaboo Ice Cream came away with the win, meaning they got a prize of more than $10,000, according to Dairy Reporter.

“Like many of our fellow startups, we confronted what seemed like insurmountable challenges this year,” Levison told FreshPlaza.com. “This win validates our innovation, our mission and our team’s hard work and resilience. We learned so much from this Snackcelerator experience and cannot wait to launch Peekaboo minis into the market-made with Real California Milk.”

3. Jessica Levison Had an Ice Cream Shop in Miami For Ten Years

Before developing and selling Peekaboo Ice Cream, Levison had a popular ice cream shop in Miami for ten years, according to the company website.

She saw Peekaboo as “a more palatable solution to the eternal parenting challenge: feeling good about what you feed your kids.”

Eventually, she started listening to the people in her life that were telling her to go on Shark Tank, and she signed up for an open casting call, but she also received a call from Shark Tank producers encouraging her to apply.

4. The Company Teams With No Kid Hungry

According to the company website, Peekaboo teams with No Kid Hungry.

“Our belief that Peekaboo can help make the world a better place goes beyond putting veggies in our recipes: as a female-and-mom-founded company, we support women in the workplace,” the website reads.

The site concludes, “We also believe that all little ones deserve to have full bellies, so we proudly partner with Team No Kid Hungry.”

5. The Ice Cream Comes In Seven Flavors

Peekaboo Ice Cream with Hidden Vegetables is available in the following flavors:

Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini

Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower

Strawberry with Hidden Carrot

Mint Chip with Hidden Spinach

Cotton Candy with Hidden Beets

Unicorn with Hidden Zucchini

Cookie Dough with Hidden Zucchini

It’s also available in small six-packs of minis in strawberry sorbet, mango sorbet, vanilla, chocolate, and cotton candy. The company will ship the ice cream to 48 states.

