‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 Performers & Presenters

The star-studded “People’s Choice Awards” returns tonight, airing simultaneously on E! and NBC for the first time. Fans have voted in 44 categories, covering the best in “movies, TV and music,” according to the press release.

“The ‘People’s Choice Awards’ has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!,” the Chairman of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, Frances Berwick, said in a press release. “With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet.”

The 2021 ceremony will also celebrate icons across industries. Academy Award-winner Halle Berry will receive the “People’s Icon Award.” Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson will receive the “People’s Champion Award.” Kim Kardashian will receive the “Fashion Icon Award.” Christina Aguilera will receive the “Music Icon Award.”

But who are the celebrities presenting and performing at the 2021 “People’s Choice Awards?” Here is what you need to know:

The 2021 ‘People’s Choice Awards’ Presenters & Performers

The “People’s Choice Awards” is teasing “an unforgettable night of can’t-miss performances.” Among them is 2021 honoree Aguilera. The singer will take the stage “to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album,” NBCUniversal announced. She previously performed at the award show in 2013.

H.E.R. is also performing. She will give tribute to “the life and legacy of R&B singer Marvin Gaye and the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record ‘What’s Going On,’” according to a press release.

Country singer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is also set to perform.

The “People’s Choice Awards” will also feature a star-studded lineup of presenters. According to NBCUniversal, that includes recording artists Becky G and Cardi B; “Outer Banks” actor Chase Stokes; “Pivoting” stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q; “Scream” actor Jack Quaid; “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution” star Jojo Siwa; “Orange Is the New Black” actress and “Live from E!” host Laverne Cox; “Coming 2 America” actress Leslie Jones; “Free Guy” and “Vacation Friends” star Lil Rel Howery; “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart; “The Upshaws” comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes; “American Horror Stories” star Paris Jackson; “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and the “Black-ish” star who was honored as the “Fashion Icon” at the 2020 “People’s Choice Awards,” Tracee Ellis Ross.

Who Is Hosting the 2021 ‘People’s Choice Awards’

Kenan Thompson has been tapped as the host for the 2021 “People’s Choice Awards.” The veteran comedian is also nominated this year for “Comedy TV Star” and “Male TV Star” for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” He also currently stars in his titular NBC sitcom, “Kenan.”

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!,” Thompson said in the press release. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

Jen Neal, the Executive Vice President of Live Events, Specials & E! News for NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, shared her excitement for Thompson. She said, “Kenan’s versatility and commitment to creating quality entertainment that has sparked laughter for over three decades has made him one of the most endeared comedians of our time. We cannot wait to welcome him to the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ stage where his charisma and humor will undoubtedly bring fans to their feet.”

