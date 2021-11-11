Perkins Offers Free Meals on Veterans Day 2021

Happy Veterans Day! Perkins is serving free breakfast meals to veterans and active duty military members today as a thank you for their service.

Today, Thursday, November 11, 2021, is the day set aside to thank our veterans for their sacrifice. Many restaurants are stepping up by offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military, and Perkins is among them, according to Military.com.

Veterans and active duty service members are invited to have a free breakfast meal from Perkins and are asked to present proof of military service.

Here’s what you need to know:

Veterans & Active Duty Military Can Receive a Free Magnificent Seven Breakfast for Veterans Day

Military.com, which reports on veterans deals and discounts throughout the year and on Veterans Day, reported that in 2021, veterans, active duty military members and retirees can receive a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast on Veterans Day.

“Veterans get a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast Meal with a show of a valid military ID on November 11. The meal includes two eggs any style, Applewood smoked bacon strips and three buttermilk pancakes,” Military.com reported.

The website reported that the offer is available in-store only, and that it is available to active duty, veterans and retirees. You can find the Perkins restaurant near you here. Read more about the Magnificent Seven breakfast here.

Perkins Restaurants Recently Launched a Virtual Store to Sell Its Bakery Items at Some Locations

You know it’s autumn when all you can think about is Perkins Pumpkin Pie 🥧 🥰 pic.twitter.com/F3hMBendBG — Perkins® Restaurants (@EatAtPerkins) November 9, 2021

Perkins is expanding its market in the virtual world, and has recently launched a virtual store to sell its bakery items at some locations, Franchise Times reported September 23, 2021. The new brand, called Bakery by Perkins, was first tested through stores in Florida and Minnesota, offering its items through Door Dash and Uber Eats, the outlet reported. Bakery by Perkins is rolling out at 30 locations, the article said.

“Perkins created a virtual restaurant brand for the bakery side of its business that is driving incremental volumes and increasing pastry and pie sales anywhere from 10 to 20 percent in its brick-and-mortar restaurants. It’s a move that essentially builds a new brand from its existing menu, while giving the restaurant an opportunity to attract more late-night sweet seekers and a new channel to test bakery-themed innovations,” Franchise Times reported.

The offerings include whole pies, pie slices, cookies, muffins, brownies and cinnamon rolls, the article said. The items are available by delivery.

Joe Artime, the company’s Vice President of Marketing, told the Franchise Times possible expansion through the company’s bakery was one of the reasons he was excited to join the company in 2020.

“We have a lot of runway to increase our bakery sales,” Artime said, according to the Franchise Times. “Perkins already has equity in the bakery space, so what we were able to do is take our bakery products, the bakery that exists within our full menu, and create a virtual storefront on these two third-party delivery partners and create that for people who are specifically searching for sweets, desserts and treats, and are able to have Bakery by Perkins rather than Perkins as a whole come up to the forefront.”

