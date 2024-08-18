‘America’s Got Talent’ Comic Dies in Hit & Run in Los Angeles, Shocking Family

Perry Kurtz, a comedian who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” was killed on August 15 in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, California, his children confirmed in statements on Facebook and a GoFundMe page.

According to The New York Times, Kurtz, 73, was struck by a car as he crossed Ventura Boulevard. He died at the scene, and the driver was later arrested, The Times reported. Fox News reported that the man accused in the crash is Nathon Jaimes, a 19-year-old resident of Reseda.

According to Fox News, Kurtz “auditioned on season 8 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ He didn’t move on to the next round after rapping about judges Heidi Klum, Howard Stern, and Mel B.”

“As everyone has heard by now, we lost our Dad last night. It was sudden and unexpected. To say we are devastated is an understatement,” Velazquez wrote in an August 16 Facebook post.

“We are all thousands of miles away and trying to get our Dad taken care of. My youngest sibling has created a GoFundMe to help give him the amazing goodbye he deserves. Any help and shares are greatly appreciated. If there are any comics in LA that are willing to host a benefit show to help fund his expenses please contact me,” she wrote.

“The only thing he would have loved more than all of this media attention, would have been other comics making him money. Thank you for the enormous amount of love and support we have received from everyone but especially his second family: the comedians. I truly believe being on stage, performing for you guys, making people laugh; that’s what kept him going.”

On LinkedIn, Kurtz described himself as, “Comedian of 51 years using Interactive Comedy & Music – Seen on The Tonight Show, Late Late Show, America’s Got Talent, headlined most Natl Comedy Clubs, Corporations, Women & Men’s Groups, High Schools, Weddings.”

The page notes, “Perry has been seen on HBO’s Young Comedians Special with Rodney Dangerfield, Good Time Cafe with Bill Rafferty, The Love Connection, America’s Funniest People, Let’s Make A Deal, The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, America’s Got Talent, and so much more.”

“A gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard when it struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking across Ventura Boulevard east of Corbin Avenue,” police said, according to Fox News. “The pedestrian was thrown into an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law.”

The GoFundMe Page Says Kurtz’s Family Is ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Shocked’

Riley Kurtz, another child of Kurtz’s, also wrote a statement on the GoFundMe page, which is raising money for his funeral arrangements.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father, Perry Kurtz, was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver on August 15th, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. His unexpected passing has shocked our family and left us facing significant financial challenges as we work to honor him at the end of his life,” the post reads.

“My dad was a well-known and beloved performer in and around Los Angeles all my life. He loved what he did and worked very hard at it every day. I am proud of his successes and the enjoyment he brought to his many friends and fans,” the post continued.

“Unfortunately, I currently live in Kansas with the rest of my family, and am trying to make final arrangements from a distance. This is very difficult for me as I am only 19 years old and never expected to lose my dad at this point in my life. I am looking for help paying for his final expenses, and would greatly appreciate any amount you would like to donate or any sharing of this fundraiser so I can give my dad everything he deserves at the end of his life,” added the post.

Perry Kurtz Described Himself as a ‘Full-Time, Working Comedian’

In 2022, Kurtz discussed his long career as a comedian to Shout Out LA.

“I am a full-time, working comedian. I’ve never had a day job and have only made money making people laugh. It was not easy. It took thousands of practice sets in thousands of different comedy clubs,” he said in that story.

“When I moved to San Francisco in 1979, my first paying job was managing, hosting, and dancing, at the only male strip show for women in San Francisco. I was working seven nights a week making the women laugh, while working on material,” he added.