PETA Sends Whoopi Goldberg Soap For Weaponizing “Pigs”

PETA, the international nonprofit organization dedicated to animal rights, put Whoopi Goldberg on blast following ‘insensitive’ comments made by the acclaimed actress and co-host of “The View“.

On November 7, Goldberg used the term “pigs” to describe grocery store owners she held accountable for the rising prices affecting Americans nationwide. This remark sparked an unexpected backlash from animal rights organization PETA, which swiftly responded to Goldberg’s language with symbolic action.

PETA’s Soap Offensive: Symbolism & Reasoning

In response to Goldberg’s choice of words, PETA announced in a press release that it would be sending a bar of soap to her, intended as a figurative reminder of mindful language use. The group highlighted that derogatory terms related to animals perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine respect for animals as sentient beings. PETA stated in the press release, “PETA hopes to impart on “The View” host that words carry power and just as sexist and racist words have been removed from old songs, sayings, and fairy tales and are frowned upon in everyday language, bagging outdated, anti-animal language is a first step in understanding that animals are individuals who experience joy, pain, love, and grief,”

The message was accompanied by an image of the soap, wrapped in packaging that read “Use positive phrases that aren’t demeaning to animals.” A spokesperson from PETA confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the soap was sent to Goldberg at “The View” studio in New York City. However, the show itself did not respond to inquiries about the matter.

Goldberg’s Latest Incidents

This latest incident isn’t the first time Goldberg has been spotlighted for unconventional actions. Just weeks prior, Goldberg garnered attention for a humorous and brief battle with an uninvited gnat during an October episode. While co-host Sara Haines spoke, Goldberg noticed the tiny invader, tracked its flight across the Hot Topics table, and removed it with a decisive clap. This lighthearted moment showcased Goldberg’s animated personality but now serves as a backdrop to the latest conflict.

Goldberg triggered a gasp of shock in the audience of “The View” when she made a sexual comment while showcasing a cheese wheel.

Adding to the list of humorous moments, Goldberg tripped while walking on stage in November to her “The View” seat. Laughing it off by saying “I feel like I have on new feet. Walking is very strange.” She continued “You almost saw me bust my booty, but I didn’t- I’m here upright!”

Despite this controversy, “The View” has a notable history of supporting animal welfare. Cohost Sunny Hostin frequently encourages viewers to adopt from local shelters, and panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin used her 2023 birthday episode to spotlight dogs in need of homes. The juxtaposition of these animal-positive messages with Goldberg’s recent remarks has added layers of complexity to how the show and its hosts are perceived regarding animal rights.

As the soap delivery and PETA’s statement stir debate, Goldberg and her team face public scrutiny, navigating the space between freedom of speech, humor, and the evolving standards of social responsibility.