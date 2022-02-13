WATCH: Pete Davidson & His Mom Amy in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Hellman’s Super Bowl ad sets out to tackle food waste with Jerod Mayo, comedian Pete Davidson and Davidson’s real mom, Amy Waters Davidson. Watch the commercial in a video below.

The 60-second ad spot cost more than many 2022 Super Bowl ads, which typically sold for $6.5 to $7 million this year. Massive viewership drives the huge price tag for Super Bowl ad spots. Super Bowl LV was watched by 91.63 million viewers in 2021, according to NBC News, and that wasn’t even the most watched Super Bowl game of all time. That award goes to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 where the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks with 114.44 million people watching, the news station reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pete Davidson Gets Tackled By Jerod Mayo in Hellman’s Ad, Which Also Features His Real Mom

Pete Davidson and his real mom appear toward the end of Hellman’s ad spot, which will play during the 2022 Super Bowl.

“Hellman’s wants to tackle food waste, so naturally, they hired this legend,” a narrator says as Jerod Mayo appears on screen.

In the commercial, Mayo tackles people who are about to throw away food. Mayo intervenes, and offers suggestions for other ways to use the food instead of wasting it.

Davidson’s mom is about to get tackled at a party when Davidson steps in.

“Woah woah woah!” Davidson says. “Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo.”

Davidson exchanges a look with his mom and lets out a relieved sigh.

“He’s a big guy,” Davidson says, just before he gets tackled.

“Sorry man. Had to,” Mayo says.

“I get it,” Davidson says. “I’m very hittable.”

Watch the ad in full here:

Hellman’s has addressed food waste during the Super Bowl before. In 2021, they featured Amy Schumer as the “Fairy God Mayo” when she made suggestions on other ways to use leftovers.

Pete Davidson’s Dad Was a Firefighter Killed on 9/11

The last known photo of Ladder 118 crossing the Brooklyn Bridge en route to the #WTC, brave men charging toward an unfathomable disaster and their deaths. Remember Vernon Cherry 49; Leon Smith 48; Robert Regan 45; Pete Vega 36; Joey Agnello 35; and Scott Davidson 33 tonight. 🕯 pic.twitter.com/FXbaZvaQTY — Rush (@exRAF_Al) September 11, 2021

Davidson is a comedian with a history of tragedy. His father, Scott Davidson, was one of the New York City firefighters who was killed on September 11, 2001. He was 33 years old. Pete Davidson was only 8 years old when his dad died, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Scott Davidson was killed when he responded to a call after the second plane hit the World Trade Center, his memorial says.

“On September 11‚ 2001‚ Scott was on duty and responded to the call after a second hijacked airliner struck the World Trade Center,” the tribute says. “Scott’s acts of heroism are not surprising. He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot. He was a friend to many‚ and will be sorely missed by us all.”

Scott Davidson was very involved in the lives of his two children, and supported them in their sports and hobbies, the memorial says.

“Materialistic things were not of importance to Scott. The most important things to Scott were his two children‚ his son Peter‚ 8 years old‚ and his daughter Casey‚ 4 years old,” his memorial says. “He was very proud of them‚ and he was happiest while coaching them‚ having a catch or watching a dance recital. He coached his son Peter in football and baseball‚ and his daughter Casey was certainly a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’ He loved his children above all things.”

