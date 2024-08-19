Phil Donahue’s Wife Marlo Thomas Shares Favorite Photo After His Death

Marlo Thomas, the actress wife of former talk show host Phil Donahue, has posted an emotional Instagram tribute to “my sweetheart,” along with her favorite photo of the pair, confirming that Donahue died on August 18.

“Hello, Friends,” Thomas wrote on her Instagram page on August 19, sharing a photo of her with Donahue. “P.S. This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me, taken on vacation,” she added.

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” Thomas wrote.

“But I didn’t want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years.”

Marlo Thomas Described Phil Donahue as a Man Who ‘Spent His Career Loving His Audiences’

In her statement, Thomas noted, “As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”

She added, “Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip. Love, Marlo.”

People responded with their own tributes. A man wrote in Thomas’s comment thread, “Offering my heartfelt condolences to you and your loved ones…Phil was/still is and always will be a great man to millions and millions of us with his ground-breaking way he brought stories to light and his ability to bring those stories to all of us around the world….💔🫶🏼🩵🫶🏼❤️‍🩹”

Phil Donahue’s Cause of Death Was Given Only as a ‘Long Illness’

Donahue died after a “long illness,” according to NBC News, citing a family statement.

“Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved golden retriever Charlie,” said the statement from his family to NBC.

The specific cause of death and nature of Donahue’s illness were not revealed.

“Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness,” the family’s statement to NBC News read.

On July 25, Thomas shared another photo with Donahue and wrote, “Here’s a sweet #throwback! Phil and me aboard the Mugsy, summer of 2009! It’s hard to believe this was 15 years ago, it feels like yesterday. We still love to watch the sunset whether on land or water! #TBT”

On July 11, she wrote on Instagram, “Sparks continued to fly! They still do! How lucky are we?!”