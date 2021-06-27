Where ‘Picture Perfect Lies’ Lifetime Movie Was Filmed

The Lifetime original movie “Picture Perfect Lies” premieres on June 27. The film centers on a teenaged girl named Rachel Collins whose world is turned upside down after a murder is committed at her sixteenth birthday party. But the surprises don’t stop there. The murder reveals a trail of sinister lies within her own family. Are her parents who they say they are? Is she who she thinks she is?

The film is part of Lifetime’s ‘Summer of Secrets‘ lineup of six new original movies and four inspired by true events. Filming took place in Los Angeles, California. The trailer is available on the distributor Reel One Entertainment’s website.

“Picture Perfect Lies” features a cast of familiar Lifetime faces as well as a first-timer to the network.

Meet the Cast of the Film

“Picture Perfect Lies” stars Megan Elizabeth Barker as Rachel. In an Instagram post, Barker revealed that this is her first time playing the main character in a film. “I’ve been in moves in major roles before but this was my first feature length film as the primary character. I had an AMAZING team of actors and crew members,” she wrote.

Barker has previously acted in the TV movie, “Deadly Mile High Club” and appeared on TV shows including “Quantum Leap” and “Before We Go.”

Laurie Fortier, who plays Barker’s mother in the movie, is a Lifetime veteran. She was most recently seen in “Tracking a Killer” which premiered on May 21 and “Saving My Daughter” which premiered on April 16.

In an Instagram post promoting “Picture Perfect Lies”, she wrote “So excited to be part of Lifetimes Summer of Secrets sate! Sounds juicy.”

Matthew Pohlkamp plays Barker’s father. Pohlkamp’s previous Lifetime credits include “Dangerous Medicine” and “My Daughter’s Ransom.”

Rounding out the cast is Jamie Roy, who plays Barker’s love interest in the film. Barker recently shared an Instagram photo of her and Roy. “THE TIME IS NIGH! Check out Picture Perfect Lies on 6/27,” she captioned the photo.

Roy was recently seen in the Lifetime movie “Burning Little Lies.” In an Instagram post promoting “Burning Little Lies”, Roy wrote, “Suspense, drama, and firemen..what’s not to love??”

When to Watch the Other ‘Summer of Secrets’ Films

Although “Picture Perfect Lies” is the last movie premiere of the “Summer of Secrets” lineup, the movies will continue to air periodically. “Soccer Mom Madman” will air again on Saturday, July 3 at 10:03 pm.

“Secrets of a Marine’s Wife”, starring Sadie Calvano and Evan Roderick, will air again at 4 pm on Sunday, July 4. The full Lifetime schedule can be viewed on the Lifetime website.

How to Watch ‘Picture Perfect Lies’ Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, there are several other ways to tune into “Picture Perfect Lies” and other Lifetime movies. The streaming service Philo includes live Lifetime programming as well as 60+ other channels including Hallmark, Game Show Network, and TLC.

If you miss something when it’s on live, you can use Philo’s 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to watch programs up to three days after their air date. Philo also offers a 7-day free trial.

Other streaming options for Lifetime content include Sling TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV. All platforms offer a free trial to new users.

