Pinch Me Therapy Dough on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Nancy Rothner took her product, Pinch Me Therapy Dough, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, Rothner is from Lewes, Delaware and visited the Shark Tank in order “to secure the dough necessary to expand her line of stress-relief tools.”

Rothner went into the Tank and pitched her product to Sharks Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Pinch Me Therapy Dough from Shark Tank:

1. The Dough Was Created For Stress Relief

According to the Pinch Me Dough website, the product was created as a way to merge relaxation with aromatherapy.

“Today’s high-impact lifestyle can take a toll on our precious systems especially when trying to figure out how to relieve stress, naturally,” the website reads. “Replenish, rejuvenate, and get back to center with Pinch Me Therapy Dough.”

The website describes the dough as a “professionally developed, soft, pliable dough” that is infused with aromatherapy.

2. The Creator is a Clinical Hypnotherapist

According to the company website, the creator of Pinch Me Dough is a clinical hypnotherapist who is a specialist in stress reduction. She said that she “embarked on a quest to create a simple, holistic, stress reduction technique that can be used anytime, anywhere.”

The dough is meant to be used as needed to help people who are stressed out.

“Pull it out at the first signs of stress and let the calming begin,” the website reads. “Use it while you’re reading, studying, watching television, in a meeting… anywhere you want to unwind.”

3. The Company Sells Over a Dozen Products

At the time of writing, Pinch Me Dough sells over a dozen products including the dough, a journal, and hand sanitizer.

The types available are spa, ocean, surf, relief, zen, sun, beach, chill, bumbleberry, refresh, citrus, unscented hand sanitizer, and a stress relief book.

The ingredients in the dough are not immediately available, as it’s a secret recipe.

“The formula for Pinch Me is a trade secret, so details cannot be discussed,” the website reads. “But you should know that each and every ingredient is luxurious, safe, and non-toxic.”

The product does not contain wheat.

4. The Dough Provides a Release of Muscle Tension

The Pinch Me Dough was created to relieve stress and muscle tension.

“Through the gentle pressure of kneading, Pinch Me provides a purifying release of muscle tension,” the website reads. “It naturally creates a redirection of focus from the mind to the hand where the current tension can be squished and released. The soft aromas were individually selected due to their calming effects.”

The company runs on the idea that stress is part of the human condition but can be relieved and controlled.

5. The Company’s Mission is to Provide Stress Relief

Even without the therapy dough, the company’s goal is to help people relieve their stress, including offering tips on their Instagram page.

The Pinch Me Therapy Dough can be purchased online from the company website and in some retail stores.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the company comes away with an investor and business partner in one of the Sharks.

