Fans Express Concern After Pink Mysteriously Cancels Major Concert

Fans expressed concern for Pink after the singer suddenly canceled a major concert in Switzerland due to an unknown ailment.

“I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday,” Pink wrote on her Instagram page on July 2.

“I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow.”

Pink did not reveal the nature of the health concerns, causing Page Six to label the development a “mystery illness.”

Fans filled Pink’s comment thread with expressions of concern and love. “Take care of you, girl. We know you would never cancel a show unless it was absolutely necessary ❤️❤️” wrote one fan.

One fan noted that Pink’s voice seemed to be “struggling” a few days before the Switzerland cancellation, writing on the comment thread, “I could tell your voice was struggling at Hampden on Saturday. Still a fabulous performance though. All the best and a speedy recovery!”

“Your health first, Mama 💕 Take good care of yourself 🥰” a fan wrote on the comment thread.

Pink Wrote That She Had Been ‘Looking Forward’ to the Concert

In the Instagram post, Pink revealed that fans would have their tickets refunded.

“I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information,” she wrote in the post.

“Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo,” Pink concluded.

Fans Urged Pink to Feel Better & Wrote That They Aren’t Angry

Fans expressed concern about Pink in the comment thread of her Instagram post.

“Feel better soon ! everybody who loves you will totally understand even if they are sad that they don’t get to see your awesomeness. I would think that 99.9% of your fans are the empathetic caring and understanding people that you are which is why we follow and love you so much. you’re machine girl!!” wrote one fan.

Another fan chimed in, “I’m sure your heart is broken most, because you don’t want to disappoint your fans. But health first! So I hope nobody’s angry and everybody’s sending you lots of love and recovery vibes! Get well soon! We love you!”

According to Page Six, Pink was scheduled to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 6, but it is not yet clear whether that concert will go forward.

Another fan wrote on Pink’s Instagram thread, “Look after yourself. Your show is amazing and if you are not at your best you cannot do it the justice you do. Rest up and hopefully it’s not the shoulder that was all strapped up on Saturday xx.”