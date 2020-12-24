Pizza Delivery on Christmas 2020: Can You Order Delivery?

If you’re looking to have pizza delivered for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2020, you’re in luck because there are actually quite a few options open late on Christmas Eve and even a couple of options open on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve Pizza Delivery

There are a ton of options open for delivery on Christmas Eve, however — within a pizza chain, locations tend to be individually franchised, which means each location’s hours may differ. So call your local store to double-check. But here’s what we found out from the locations we spoke to.

Domino’s is your best bet for late-night Christmas Eve celebrations because it is open for delivery until midnight on Christmas Eve.

Papa John’s and Hungry Howie’s are open until 10 p.m., Marco’s is open until 9 p.m., Little Caesars and Cicis are open until 8 p.m., Godfather’s is open until 7 p.m., Pizza Hut is open until 6:30 p.m., and Papa Murphy’s is open until 6 p.m.

But again, check with your local store because the hours may differ slightly.

As far as Christmas Eve feasts go, there are several chains offering holiday deals right now. The Pizza Hut Big Dinner Box includes wings, breadsticks, and two pizzas (or you can forego the wings and breadsticks for three pizzas), so that’s sure to be a family feast for $20.99.

And Little Caesars is offering a Party-Party Pack that includes four large pizzas and two crazy combos for $23.

Christmas Day Pizza Delivery

Alas, most places are closed on Christmas Day. However, a rep from Domino’s told us that a lot of its locations choose to be open on Christmas Day because it’s so busy, so call your local franchise to find out if they are open. And in a nice bit of yuletide cheer, there are two locations in the U.K. that are going to be open to provide food to those in need.

“Anyone who buys pizza this Christmas in the Swindon area will be supporting a fantastic cause, while ensuring those in need don’t go hungry,” manager Lindsey Jones told the Swindon Advertiser.

Marco’s is another option for Christmas Day pizza. That chain is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 25 at the locations we contacted, so your location may be open as well. Be sure to call to find out.

The other ones — Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Papa Murphy’s, Godfather’s, Little Caesars, Cicis, and Hungry Howie’s — are not open on Christmas Day at the locations we called. But since many have independently-owned franchises, call your local store to double-check.

If you can’t find a place to deliver on Christmas, you could always venture out. There are several chains of restaurants with select locations open, including Buffalo Wild Wings, McDonald’s, Golden Corral, Buca di Beppo, Village Inn, Perkins, Boston Market, and more.

And if you aren’t able to venture out, check with your local Uber Eats, Postmates, Grub Hub, or Door Dash to see which restaurants they can deliver from on Christmas Day.

Regular restaurant hours resume on Saturday, December 26.

