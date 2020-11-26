Pizza Delivery on Thanksgiving 2020: Can You Order Delivery?

Thanksgiving is finally here and if you’re the type of person who would rather eat a greasy, golden pizza than a plate of turkey and stuffing, you might be in luck – several popular pizza chains are open for delivery on Thanksgiving this year, including Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza. In fact, Thanksgiving eve tends to be one of the busiest nights of the year for Domino’s, according to the chain’s Twitter Page.

Although many Pizza Hut and Domino’s restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, some may only be open for limited hours (or not at all, depending on your location), so we always recommend calling your local restaurant to be sure. Both pizza restaurants are chain-operated, so the holiday hours may vary depending on both the owner of the chain and where you live. Keep reading for details:

Pizza Hut & Domino’s Pizza Are Chain-Operated, So The Hours May Vary Depending on Your Location

As mentioned above, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza are both chain-operated, so their hours largely depend on the discretion of the chain owner. Although many locations remain open on Thanksgiving, we always recommend calling your local restaurant ahead of time to make sure they are still delivering on Thursday.

Domino’s is typically open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later, depending on your location. Both pizza joints are usually open much later on weekends, usually 2 a.m. or later. You can look find a Domino’s Pizza nearest you by clicking here and Pizza Hut can be found here.

Pizza Restaurants Typically Do Big Business on Holidays Weekends

It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable – learn more: https://t.co/xaLOOr7HfM #thanksgiving2020 — WestRock (@WestRock) November 25, 2020

Domino’s, Pizza Hut and other popular pizza chains (like Little Caesars) typically remain open on most major holidays throughout the year. Pizza sales tend to do big business during holidays like New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so it wouldn’t make sense to close and miss out on the increased sales holiday weekends often bring in.

Per the Domino’s Pizza Twitter page, Thanksgiving is actually one of the busiest nights of the year in terms of business, sales and delivery orders. Domino’s retweeted an article that mentions how popular pizza is on Thanksgiving; the tweet reads, “It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic May Affect Holiday Business This Year

Although holiday weekends are usually lucrative for pizza restaurants, it remains to be seen how 2020 will pan out. While the coronavirus pandemic ravages the globe, the bar and restaurant industry continues to suffer as more people are staying home to avoid the risk of a crowded restaurant.

However, businesses that offer take-out and delivery may have the upper hand, as plenty of people are still ordering in. Both pizza chains also offer contactless delivery during the pandemic, which allows customers to place an order and have it delivered without ever having contact with the driver, so there is a good chance that places like Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza will see an even bigger spike in delivery orders this year.