Pizza Delivery on Thanksgiving 2021: Can You Order Delivery?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re not cooking up a holiday feast in 2021, you might be wondering if you can order pizza delivery.

Thanksgiving is the holiday that’s all about gratitude, and this year, pizza might be a great place to start. Some major pizza delivery chains are delivering today, Thursday, November 24, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Pizza Delivery Chains Are Open for Delivery on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Pizza Hut and Little Caesars are open on Thanksgiving Day 2021, according to Delish.com, although the outlet noted it’s always a good idea to call your local location to verify their hours. Many major pizza delivery chains operate through franchises, which can effect their hours. Holiday hours may vary by location.

Papa John’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the Papa John’s website. The Holiday Schedule also reported that Papa John’s would be closed for Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Most Little Caesar’s locations are open on Thanksgiving, according to Holiday Shopping Hours. But again, it’s a good idea to call ahead and verify.

Saving Advice reported that most Pizza Hut locations are open on Thanksgiving, but that they operate under reduced hours.

Thanksgiving Eve Is One of the Busiest Nights for Pizza Delivery

Domino’s reported that Thanksgiving Eve is one of the most popular nights to order a pizza for delivery, and even called “pizza before turkey” “an American tradition.” In 2020, Domino’s said they would be delivering 1.1 million pizzas on Thanksgiving Eve, making their sales more than 50% higher compared to the typical Wednesday.

“Thanksgiving Eve is one of our busiest days of the year,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s Pizza spokesperson said, according to the press release. “It’s one of those days we circle on the calendar and for which we prepare. Our stores stock up on fresh ingredients and increase staff to ensure we can meet the needs of hungry customers across the nation.”

“We know that many people are preparing to spend much of Thursday in the kitchen and don’t want the hassle of spending time cooking and cleaning up on Wednesday. Pizza delivery from Domino’s is the perfect solution,” Fouracre added. “It’s a great meal to serve your guests, as it requires no preparation and very little clean-up.”

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the top five busiest days for Dominos, the press release said. The other top days are Super Bowl Sunday, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the press release said.

“Pizza before turkey? It’s an American tradition,” the press release said. “Before families across the nation enjoy their Thanksgiving Day feast, many fuel up the night before on America’s other favorite food – pizza.”

Domino’s Pizza Chairman and CEO David A. Brandon said in a press release that Domino’s locations prepare for a rush on Thanksgiving Eve.

“It’s one of those nights we highlight on the calendar and prepare for,” said Brandon, according to the press release. “Our stores stock up on fresh food. We increase our staffing levels, sometimes doubling them, to ensure we can meet the needs of hungry customers across the country.”

“Thanksgiving Eve is among the busiest travel days of the year, and delivered pizza is a great meal to order once you arrive at your destination,” Brandon added. “We know that many people are preparing to spend much of Thursday in the kitchen and don’t want the hassle of spending time cooking and cleaning up on Wednesday. Pizza is the perfect solution and the delivery experts are just a call away.”

