Are Pizza Hut & Domino’s Open on Labor Day 2021? Hours & Menu Specials

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you’re in the mood for a slice of pizza or planning to order enough food to feed an entire gathering, then you’re in luck. Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza are both open nationwide on Labor Day, according to USA Today.

It’s advisable to confirm store hours with the specific location near you. The majority of Pizza Hut and Domino’s restaurants are locally-owned franchises, which means the individual owners make the final decision about their store’s exact hours.

Find Domino’s Pizza locations with the company’s online tool here.

To find a Pizza Hut location, you can enter your zip code here, or see the list of all Pizza Hut restaurants sorted by state here.

Pizza Hut Has Several Ongoing Deals Happening Right Now

Pizza Hut hasn’t promoted any specific Labor Day deals or menu items. But the pizza chain always has a list of deals on its website which updates throughout the year. The current deals include:

$10 Tastemaker: A large pizza with your favorite 3 toppings.

Detroit-Style Pizza is on the menu for a limited time.

Big Dinner Box: 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, 5 breadsticks and your choice of pasta or wings. Or, just 3 medium 1-topping pizzas.

Dinner Box: 1 medium 1-topping pizza, 5 breadsticks with marinara and 10 cinnamon sticks with icing.

BOOK IT! Bundle: 2 large 3-topping pizzas plus an order of breadsticks. Pizz Hut donates $1 to First Book to provide access to books and educational resources for each purchase.

$5 ‘N Up Lineup: 2 or more items including medium 1-topping pizzas, Boneless Wings and Cinnabon® Mini Rolls.

Domino’s Is Surprising Customers With Free Menu Items

Domino’s Pizza has been running a promotion to give customers free items off the menu. The chain launched “Surprise Frees” in July. The idea was to set Domino’s apart from delivery apps that charge various fees, according to a company news release. Chief operations offer Russell Weiner said in the statement, “There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino’s, as we’ve been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years, and that’s not stopping any time soon.”

Domino’s is surprising customers who order online with extra items through November 21. The company says the odds of winning something are 1 in 14. The items being given away include “Hand Tossed Pizzas, Boneless Chicken, Handmade Pan Pizzas, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Crunchy Thin Crust Pizzas and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes.” The free items can’t be exchanged. Domino’s estimates they’ll give away up to $50 million worth of free food during the promotion.

Domino’s also has three national coupons listed on its site. Those deals include:

Mix & Match: Choose 2 or more items of the following items for $5.99 each: Medium 2-Topping Pizza, Bread Twists, Salad, Marbled Cookie Brownie, Specialty Chicken, Oven Baked Sandwich, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, 8-Piece Boneless Chicken, or Pasta in a Dish.

Perfect Combo Deal: 2 Medium 1-Topping Pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, 8 Piece Cinnamon Twists and a 2 Liter of Coke for $19.99.

Carryout Deal: Carryout pizza & chicken for $7.99 each: All pizzas up to 3 toppings on any of 5 crusts or 10-piece wings or boneless chicken. Excludes XL & Specialty Pizzas. Crust availability varies by size.

READ NEXT: Is 7-Eleven Open on Labor Day 2021?