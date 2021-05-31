Pizza Hut Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Memorial Day! In 2021, the holiday is a great day for pizza. If you’re craving some cheesy goodness, we have good news. Pizza Hut locations are open during their normal business hours today, Monday, May 31, 2021, according to Holiday Shopping Hours.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local Pizza Hut to confirm their hours, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic or if you want to dine in. Have a look at the Pizza Hut store locator here.

Most locations are currently open, according to the Pizza Hut website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pizza Hut Recently Added ‘The Hut Lane,’ a Dedicated Pickup Window, at 1,500 Locations

Like many businesses, Pizza Hut has worked to add more options for its customers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In March, they added a new feature, called The Hut Lane, to 1,500 of its locations, according to a Pizza Hut press release.

“As customer preferences shifted during the early months of the pandemic, Pizza Hut adapted to offer a way for customers to place digital orders without ever having to leave their vehicles. The Hut Lane represents the next evolution of this breakthrough experience, offering safety, convenience and speed without customers ever having to park their cars,” the press release said.

The Pizza Hut statement said they were the first pizza company to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup.

“We are giving our customers a variety of options to optimize their pizza-eating experience as we build on our business momentum,” said Nicolas Burquier, Chief Customer & Operations Officer, Pizza Hut, according to the press release. “Not only do we offer industry-leading, innovative menu items that are only available at Pizza Hut, we also offer several digital-first pick-up options for our customers, and The Hut Lane is a great example of that.”

Customers can access the service through the Pizza Hut app, website or by placing a phone order, the statement said.

Pizza Hut Is Taking Additional Safety Precautions to Limit the Spread of COVID-19

Pizza Hut detailed its safety procedures on its website, illustrating the ways it is working to keep its staff and customers safe during the pandemic.

“We have taken extra safety efforts to ensure team members and guests feel safe, valued and cared for. Pizza Hut requires strict food safety, hand hygiene, cleaning and sanitation procedures,” the website says.

Their procedures include ensuring that the pizzas are baked without them being handled by any employees, the website says.

“Our process requires that your pizza leaves our 400+ degree oven and slides hands free into the box so the only person who touches it after it comes out of the oven, is you,” the website says.

Pizza Hut also distributed 10 million masks to employees across the country, and they use protective shields at the counter to limit the spread of germs between staff and customers, according to the website. Signs throughout the restaurant remind employees and customers to socially distance, maintaining 6 feet of distance, the website said.

“Pizza Hut is open and here to provide you nationwide contactless options to get your pizza any way you want it: delivery, carryout or curbside pickup. Simply ask a team member or select a contactless option during checkout at Pizzahut.com,” the website says.

