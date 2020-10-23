Pooch Paper on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Tracy Rosensteel took her company, Pooch Paper, to ABC’s Shark Tank to try to get a deal from one of the all-star investors in the tank.

Rosensteel pitched her product to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry.

According to the episode synopsis, Rosensteel offers up an “eco-friendly alternative to collecting dog waste.” As dog waste is generally collected in plastic bags, the paper bag give dog owners a way to be better for the environment.

Here’s what you should know about Pooch Paper:

1. The Sheets are Biodegradable and Compostable

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsaZGdpKDw/

According to the Pooch Paper website, Pooch paper is made with paper in order to offer an alternative to single-use plastic dog waste bags.

“Our sheets are 100% biodegradable, 100% compostable and are manufactured using renewable energy,” the website reads. “Our grease-resistant coating is made during the pulp drying process to ensure your doggie’s doodie remains inside the paper and not on your hand!”

The product is made completely in the USA, and the company’s mission is “to mitigate the destructive effects plastics have on our environment.”

2. Pooch Paper Aims to be Completely Eco-Friendly

According to the sustainability section of the Pooch Paper website, the paper product is aimed at pet parents who have the desire to be more eco friendly.

“Research suggests U.S. dog owners use more than 500 million single-use plastic bags for dog waste annually,” the website reads. “Plastic is generally not biodegradable – it can take over 500 years to degrade, if it ever does.”

Because of this, Pooch Paper decided to do something and offer a product that was better for the environment.

3. The Product is Available in a Subscription or One-Time Purchase

At the time of writing, Pooch Paper can be purchased in a few different ways. For the individual consumer, Pooch Paper can be purchased in a box of 50 papers for $12.99 or as a monthly subscription for one box that will cost $11.99 every month.

There is also an option for a “Pooch Pouch,” which is a zippered pouch that can snap to a dog’s leash, a wrist, stroller, or belt loop. The pouch can hold up to 20 folded Pooch Papers.

Another option is to purchase a Pooch Paper dispenser for dog parks or walking trails. The dispenser is $125, and the refills for that dispenser start at $50.

4. Pooch Paper Founder Tracy Rosensteel Previously Established a Financial Company in New York City

According to her LinkedIn page, Rosensteel founded Vega Consultin, Inc. in New York City in 2007. The company is a New York-based trading technologies consulting firm that specialized in training and implementation of communication systems on Wall Street. Rosensteel left the company in 2016.

She has also previously worked as the Head of Sales at Vela, and she currently works as a producer, director and television host for “In Pursuit of Passion,” a program about traveling around the globe.

Now, Rosensteel works at both Pooch Paper and as the Regional Sales Director at Compass Group, a global food and service organization.

5. Rosensteel Came Up With the Product While Walking Her Dog

According to All Shark Tank products, Rosensteel would walk her dog, Indiana Jones, around New York, and she always cleaned up after him while walking around the neighborhood.

When she learned that there were millions of plastic bags ending up in landfills each year, she decided to come up with a solution to the problem, especially as single-use plastics were set to be banned in the city in 2020.

She officially launched the company in 2018 and later appeared on GenBiz and the C-Suite network to show off her product. She’s now going on Shark Tank to find an investor in her company.

READ NEXT: GoOats on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know