Here’s a Great Guess for Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Masked Singer premiered Wednesday, September 23 on FOX. There were five performances in the premiere, but six mystery celebrities — because this year, for the first time, one performer is a duo. The Snow Owls are two singers in one costume.

But this is about Popcorn. Popcorn was the third singer of the night. Here’s what we learned about her during the premiere and the best guesses for Popcorn’s identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Popcorn Clues

The sassy Popcorn performed “What About Us” by P!NK. The video package for her was set in New York City, doing a take-off on the “Sex and the City” opening credits with a show called “Snacks and the City.” There were a lot of animals in the package — a tiger, a fish wearing gold hoop earrings, a snake — and the snake was also hanging out with an apple and some meatloaf.

The package also had Popcorn saying she goes “jet setting to exotic places with royalty” and that while she may be a little cheesy, she worked hard for what she got. She was also standing in front of a “Proud Merry-Go-Round.”

In the FOX teaser video, Popcorn gave a small clue, “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what makes me the biggest MIRACLE of all?”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to Popcorn?

Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

The judges put forth a few divas like Tina Turner and Mary J. Blige. Turner seems like an obvious guess because of the “Proud Merry” carousel, but the voice didn’t sound like Turner to us. So maybe it’s the woman who played Turner in the musical about her life — Adrienne Warren originated the role for both London’s West End production and the Broadway cast. Plus, when director and writer George C. Wolfe cast Warren in the Broadway show Shuffle Along, he said of her, “Adrienne came in to audition and I instantly knew I’d found my miracle performer.”

There was also a bit of a Patti Lupone vibe and she is a renowned New York City Broadway star, but we think we’re going to stick with Warren for now.

The Masked Singer season four airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX

