Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/7/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 4 remaining contestants from “Group A” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 7. One of those contestants is the Popcorn.

Here’s what we know about the Baby Alien after his first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Popcorn Clues So Far

Popcorn’s first clue, released ahead of the Season 4 premiere, was, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Some of the major visual clues from Popcorn’s first animated clue package include a tiger, a fish wearing gold hoop earrings, a snake, an apple, meatloaf, New York City, and a merry-go-round,

Phrases like “Snacks in the City” and “Proud Merry-Go-Round” were included as coy hints toward the Popcorn’s true identity – does the celebrity have ties to Manhattan, and could it be Tina Turner herself?

Top Guesses for Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Popcorn’s first performance of the season, a leading guess for her celebrity identity is Adrienne Warner, who played Tina Turner in “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” on Broadway and London’s West End.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

