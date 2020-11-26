KFC & Popeyes Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Thanksgiving 2020 is finally here, and with it comes plenty of restaurant closures, including Kentucky Fried Chicken. The popular chicken chain typically only closes for two holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so if you were hoping for a Famous Bowl before heading to your Thanksgiving celebrations, you might be out of luck.

However, if you’re really craving chicken on Turkey Day this year, you can try Popeyes – the Louisiana-style restaurant is open in select locations, as per usual on Thanksgiving. Popeyes offers deals on take-home meals before the holiday each year, including the chain’s popular Cajun Style Turkey, according to USA Today.

Although Popeyes is usually open on Thanksgiving, some stores may have reduced hours to accommodate the holiday, and many will still be closed, so we suggest contacting your local chain to double check their holiday schedule before driving to the restaurant. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes below:

KFC Closes on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day Each Year

According to Store Holiday Hours, KFC only closes down for two holidays each year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although some locations also close on Easter. KFC is otherwise open for regular business hours during every other major (and minor) holiday throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced depending on where you live.

When it comes to certain holidays, SHH notes, “many restaurants will open later than normal and close earlier than normal on holidays, such as Easter, Thanksgiving Day and New Years Day. Most restaurants close EARLY on Christmas Eve and close LATER than normal on Black Friday.” You can check out a list of holidays KFC is open for below, courtesy of SHH:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

As a former KFC employee of five years, I worked various holidays for the chicken chain; some were incredibly busy and others were totally dead, but the craziest, most chaotic holiday I have every worked for the company was Mother’s Day. Customers flock to KFC each year to buy buckets of chicken for mom, and business was always nonstop (from open to close), every single year, so keep that in mind when planning your Mother’s Day meal this coming year.

Popeyes Teamed Up With Uber Eats to Deliver ‘Churkey’ as Well as the Cajun Style Tukey

As for Popeyes, the famous Louisiana Kitchen is chain-operated, so the holiday schedule is determined by the chain owner and typically varies by location. To check if your local store will be open, you can call your local Popeyes. You can also find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, and KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are also subject to change from store to store.

According to USA Today, Popeyes is once again offering their popular Cajun Style Turkey for $39.99 while supplies last. Most stores have been taking preorders for several weeks already, so you might be out of luck if you’re looking for a last-minute meal on Thursday.

The restaurant chain also teamed up with Uber Eats to provide smaller meals for families, including the Churkey special, USA Today reports. The Churkey special, which comes inside a large plastic turkey, includes an eight-piece family meal of fried chicken with one large side and four biscuits for $19.99, while supplies last.