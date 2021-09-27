Powerball Drawing: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight? [Sept. 27]

The Powerball drawing is going viral again as the jackpot surpasses $500 million. If you’re participating in the drawing, then you’ll likely want to watch the results live on TV as they’re announced. However, you might need a refresher since the drawings have changed slightly. We have all the details below that you’ll need on the Powerball time, what TV stations to watch, when the drawing will take place, and more.
Powerball Drawing Time & Date
The Powerball drawing is every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central.) The drawing is broadcast on different networks depending on where you live. Tonight’s drawing is for $545 million with an estimated cash value of $392.1 million.
Tonight, the drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central/8:59 p.m. Mountain/7:59 p.m. Pacific.
It’s important to note that the drawing has had a significant change to its date and time — the first change made in 29 years, The Associated Press reported (via KSTP.) Drawings are now three nights a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday — rather than simply two nights a week. So if you’re just buying tickets now that the jackpot is bigger, you might be surprised to know about the extra Monday night drawing. The drawing time is still the same.
Powerball Drawing TV Station & Channels
Different stations are broadcasting the drawing depending on your region, according to Powerball.com. Some cities may base whether they broadcast tonight on how large the jackpot gets, so none of the channels listed below are guaranteed to be airing.
To find your city, just look for your state in the alphabetical list below and see if your city or state is listed beneath.
Please note that sometimes, TV channels that are supposed to show a live broadcast of the drawing decide not to broadcast it after all depending on what else is happening that day, so none of the listings below are guaranteed. Most of these stations are confirmed by Powerball.com and if not, that is noted.
Alabama & Alaska
Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed on Powerball’s site because the states aren’t participating in the Powerball.
Arizona
Arizona wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Arizona Lottery site has said in the past Tucson sometimes airs the drawing on KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm.
Arkansas
- Fort Smith – KFSM – CBS Channel 5
- Jonesboro — KAIT — ABC Channel 8
- Little Rock – KATV – ABC Channel 7
California
Powerball’s site doesn’t have a listing for California. In the past, the following stations have been known to broadcast live, but this is not guaranteed.
- KDKA Channel 2 (CBS)
- WTAE (Channel 4) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
- WPXI (Channel 11) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
Colorado
Colorado doesn’t have a listing on Powerball’s website. A live stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.
Connecticut
- Waterbury – CW WCCT – Channel 20
Delaware
Powerball’s website also didn’t have a listing for Delaware. A stream might be your best bet.
Florida
- Ft. Myers – Fox WFTX – Channel 4
- Ft. Myers – WWDT Telemundo – Channel 43
- Gainesville – ABC WCJB – Channel 20
- Jacksonville – ABC WJXX Channel 25 and NBC WTLV Channel 12
- Miami – WFOR CBS 4, WBFS MyTV 33, WLTV Univision 4, WAMI Unimas 69
- Orlando – CBS WKMG Channel 6 & WTMO Telemundo Channel 31
- Panama City – NBC WJHG – Channel 7
- Pensacola – ABC WFGX – Channel 35
- Sarasota – ABC WWSB – Channel 7
- Tallahassee – ABC WTXL – Channel 27
- Tampa – WVEA Univision 47, WFTS ABC 28
- West Palm Beach – WWHB Azteca 48, WPEC CBS 12, WTVX CW 34, WTCN MyTV 15
Georgia
- Albany – WALB NBC – Channel 10
- Atlanta – ABC WSB-TV – Channel 2
- Augusta – ABC WJBF – Channel 6
- Columbus – WRBL CBS – Channel 3.1 & 15
- Macon – CBS WMAZ – Channel 13
- Savannah – NBC WSAV – Channel 3.1
Hawaii
Hawaii isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.
Idaho
- Boise – NBC KTVB – Channel 7
- Lewiston – KLEW CBS – 3
- Idaho Falls/Pocatello – NBC KPVI – Channel 6
- Twin Falls – NBC KTFT – Channel 7
Illinois
Illinois isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but this channel has previously been listed as showing the drawing live:
- Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9
Indiana
- Evansville – CW WTVW – Channel 7
- Ft. Wayne – WANE CBS 15
- Indianapolis – FOX WXIN – Channel 59
- South Bend – NBC WNDU – Channel 16
- Terre Haute – NBC WTWO – Channel 2
Iowa
- Waterloo – KWWL NBC 7
Kansas
Sublette – IND KDGL – Channel 23.1 (This was a previous list. Powerball doesn’t currently have the state listed.) A stream might also be a good choice.
Kentucky
Kentucky wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Kentucky Lottery website has previously said that you can watch the drawing on WGN TV. A stream might also be a good choice.
Louisiana
- Alexandria – NBC KALB – Channel 5
- Baton Rouge – WBRZ+ ABC 2.2
- Lafayette – KATC ABC 3
- Lake Charles – FOX KVHP – Channel 29
- Monroe – KARD FOX – Channel 14
- New Orleans – FOX WVUE – Channel 8
- Shreveport – KTBS ABC 3 and KPXJ CW 21
Maine
Maine isn’t listed on the Powerball site, but the following channels have previously been listed as sometimes showing the drawing live. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Bangor – CBS WAVI – Channel 5.1
- Portland – FOX WPFO – Channel 23
- Presque Isle – CBS WAGM – Channel 8.2
Maryland
- Baltimore – NBC WBAL – Channel 11
Massachusetts
Massachusetts isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that typically air the drawing live. However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18. This isn’t guaranteed, however. A stream might also be a good choice.
Michigan
- Flint – CBS WNEM 5
- Grand Rapids – CW WWMT 3.2
- Lansing – ABC WLAJ – Channel 5
- Marquette – WLUC NBC 9
- Muskegon – WMKG IND 31
- Traverse City – WGTU/WGTQ ABC Channels 29 and 8
Minnesota
Minnesota isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. The site LottoTube previously listed the following channels, but keep in mind that these are not listed by Powerball itself. Check your local station to find out if these will be airing the Powerball live.
- Duluth – ABC WDIO – Channel 10
- Hibbing – ABC WIRT – Channel 13
- Mankato – CBS KEYC – Channel 12
- Rochester – NBC KTTC – Channel 10
- St. Paul – IND KSTC – Channel 45
A stream might also be a good choice.
Mississippi
- Jackson – WJTV CBS 12
- Hattiesburg – WHTV CBS 22
- Gulfport – WXXV NBC/Fox 25
- Columbus – WCBI CBS 4
Missouri
- Columbia – FOX KQFX – Channel 22
- Kansas City – ABC WDAF – Channel 4
- Kirksville – KTVO ABC – 33
Montana
Montana wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good choice.
Nebraska
Although not currently listed on Powerball’s site, this station sometimes does show live drawings: Hastings – NBC KHAS – Channel 5. A stream might also be a good choice.
Nevada
Nevada isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.
New Hampshire
Derry – IND WBIN – Channel 50 (not currently confirmed on Powerball’s site). A stream might also be a good choice.
New Jersey
Powerball didn’t have a station listed for New Jersey, but New Jersey Lottery has said in the past that you can catch it on WPIX-TV (PIX 11) in New York and WPHL-TV (PHL17) in Philadelphia. A stream might also be a good choice.
New Mexico
New Mexico isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good choice.
New York
- Albany – WCWN CW 15
- Binghamton – WICZ FOX – Channel 40
- Buffalo – WUTV Fox 32/WYNO MyTV 16
- Elmira – NBC WETM – Channel 18
- New York City – ABC WABC – Channel 7
- Plattsburgh – NBC WPTZ – Channel 5
- Rochester – WUHF Fox 31, 7 and WHAM ABC 13
- Syracuse – WSTM NBC 3 and 4
- Utica – WUTR ABC – Channel 20, 7
North Carolina
- Asheville – ABC WLOS – Channel 13
- Charlotte – IND WAXN Channel 64
- Greenville – NBC WITN – Channel 7
- High Point – WGHP Fox 8
- Raleigh – NBC WRAL – Channel 5
North Dakota
North Dakota wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The site Lotto Tube used to list some TV stations, which you can find below, but these are no longer on the website. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Bismark – NBC KFYR Channel 5
- Devil’s Lake – ABC WDAZ Channel 8
- Dickinson – NBC KQCD Channel 7 & CBS KXMA Channel 2
- Fargo – FOX KVRR Channel 15 & ABC WDAY Channel 6
- Grand Forks – ABC WDAZ Channel 8
- Jamestown – FOX KJRR Channel 7
- Minot – NBC KMOT Channel 10 & CBS KXMC Channel 13
- Williston – CBS KXMD Channel 11 & NBC KUMV Channel 8
Ohio
Ohio was not listed on Powerball’s official website as having a TV broadcast. Ohio’s official lottery website lists a number of TV stations.
- Cincinnati – WCPO ABC – Channel 9
- Cleveland – WEWS ABC – Channel 5
- Columbus – WTTE Fox Channel 28 or WSYX ABC Channel 6
- Dayton – WHIO CBS – Channel 7
- Huntington, WV – WSAZ NBC – Channel 3
- Lima – ELIO Fox Channel 9, EOHL CBS Channel 11, WOHL ABC Channel 12
- Steubenville – WTRF CBS – Channel 7
- Toledo – WTVG ABC – Channel 13
- Youngstown – NBC WFMJ – Channel 21
- Zanesville – WHIZ NBC – Channel 18
Oklahoma
Oklahoma was also not listed as having a live TV broadcast on Powerball’s official website. The website Lotto Tube listed a few TV stations in the past, which are included below, but these are no longer on the site. A stream might be your best choice.
- Oklahoma City – FOX KOKH Channel 25, CW KOCB Channel 34, & COX MEDIA Channel 3
- Tulsa – COX MEDIA Channel 3
Oregon
Some of these stations were previously listed on Powerball’s website, but are no longer listed. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Bend – NBC KTVZ – Channel 21
- Coos Bay – KMTZ NBC 23 (Lottotube)
- Eugene – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)
- Klamath Falls – KOTI NBC 2 (Lottotube)
- Medford – NBC KOTI Channel 2 & Ind KOBI Channel 5
- Roseburg – KTCW NBC 18 (Lottotube)
- Portland – KWVT ABC Channel 17.1
- Springfield – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)
Pennsylvania
- Altoona – WTAJ CBS 10
- Erie – ABC WJET – Channel 24
- Lancaster – WGAL NBC 8
- Philadelphia – WTXF Fox Channel 29
- Pittsburgh – WPXI NBC Channel 11
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WNEP ABC Channel 16
Rhode Island
- Providence – CBS WPRI – Channel 12
South Carolina
- Aiken/Augusta – CBS WRDW – Channel 12
- Charleston – CBS WCSC – Channel 5
- Columbia – CBS WLTX – Channel 19
- Florence/Myrtle Beach – NBC WMBF – Channel 32
- Greenville/Spartanburg – Fox WHNS – Channel 21
- Hilton Head – WHHI – Channel 30
- Rock Hill/Charlotte – MyTV WMYT – Channel 12 (46)
South Dakota
South Dakota didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.
Tennessee
- Chattanooga – ABC WTVC – Channel 9
- Jackson – ABC/CBS WBBJ – Channel 7
- Johnson City – WJHL ABC – Channel 11
- Knoxville – NBC WBIR – Channel 10
- Memphis – CBS WREG – Channel 3
- Nashville – ABC WKRN – Channel 2
Texas
- Houston – KHOU CBS 11
- Midland/Odessa – KMID ABC 2
- San Antonio – WOAI NBC 4, KABB Fox 3
Utah
Utah isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.
Vermont
This isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but the station has shown the drawings live before in Burlington on CBS WCAX – Channel 3. A stream might also be a good choice.
Virginia
These stations were previously listed on Powerball’s site, but are no longer listed. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Harrisonburg – Fox WHSV – Channel 3 & ESVF ABC Channel 43
- Norfolk – WVEC CBS Channel 13
- Richmond – CBS WRIC – Channel 8 & WTVR ABC Channel 6
- Roanoke – CBS WDBJ – Channel 7
- Virginia Beach – NBC WAVY – Channel 10
Washington
Washington didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be the best good choice.
Washington D.C.
The station below is no longer listed on Powerball.com. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Arlington – ABC WJLA – Channel 28
West Virginia
These stations are no longer listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might also be a good choice.
- Beckley/Oak Hill – ABC WOAY – Channel 50
- Bridgeport – NBC WDTV Channel 5
- Charleston/Huntington – WSAZ – Channel 3
- Hagerstown, MD – NBC WHAG – Channel 25
Wisconsin
Wisconsin doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.
Wyoming
Wyoming doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.
Remember: Just because a station has broadcast the drawings before doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Stations may change up their lineup at the last minute, so keep an online option up or check Powerball.com for when the numbers are posted.