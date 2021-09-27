Powerball Drawing: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight? [Sept. 27]

The Powerball drawing is going viral again as the jackpot surpasses $500 million. If you’re participating in the drawing, then you’ll likely want to watch the results live on TV as they’re announced. However, you might need a refresher since the drawings have changed slightly. We have all the details below that you’ll need on the Powerball time, what TV stations to watch, when the drawing will take place, and more.

Powerball Drawing Time & Date

The Powerball drawing is every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central.) The drawing is broadcast on different networks depending on where you live. Tonight’s drawing is for $545 million with an estimated cash value of $392.1 million.

Tonight, the drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central/8:59 p.m. Mountain/7:59 p.m. Pacific.

It’s important to note that the drawing has had a significant change to its date and time — the first change made in 29 years, The Associated Press reported (via KSTP.) Drawings are now three nights a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday — rather than simply two nights a week. So if you’re just buying tickets now that the jackpot is bigger, you might be surprised to know about the extra Monday night drawing. The drawing time is still the same.

Powerball Drawing TV Station & Channels

Different stations are broadcasting the drawing depending on your region, according to Powerball.com. Some cities may base whether they broadcast tonight on how large the jackpot gets, so none of the channels listed below are guaranteed to be airing.

To find your city, just look for your state in the alphabetical list below and see if your city or state is listed beneath.

Please note that sometimes, TV channels that are supposed to show a live broadcast of the drawing decide not to broadcast it after all depending on what else is happening that day, so none of the listings below are guaranteed. Most of these stations are confirmed by Powerball.com and if not, that is noted.

Alabama & Alaska

Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed on Powerball’s site because the states aren’t participating in the Powerball.

Arizona

Arizona wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Arizona Lottery site has said in the past Tucson sometimes airs the drawing on KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm.

Arkansas

Fort Smith – KFSM – CBS Channel 5

Jonesboro — KAIT — ABC Channel 8

Little Rock – KATV – ABC Channel 7

California

Powerball’s site doesn’t have a listing for California. In the past, the following stations have been known to broadcast live, but this is not guaranteed.

KDKA Channel 2 (CBS)

WTAE (Channel 4) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

WPXI (Channel 11) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Colorado

Colorado doesn’t have a listing on Powerball’s website. A live stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Connecticut

Waterbury – CW WCCT – Channel 20

Delaware

Powerball’s website also didn’t have a listing for Delaware. A stream might be your best bet.

Florida

Ft. Myers – Fox WFTX – Channel 4

Ft. Myers – WWDT Telemundo – Channel 43

Gainesville – ABC WCJB – Channel 20

Jacksonville – ABC WJXX Channel 25 and NBC WTLV Channel 12

Miami – WFOR CBS 4, WBFS MyTV 33, WLTV Univision 4, WAMI Unimas 69

Orlando – CBS WKMG Channel 6 & WTMO Telemundo Channel 31

Panama City – NBC WJHG – Channel 7

Pensacola – ABC WFGX – Channel 35

Sarasota – ABC WWSB – Channel 7

Tallahassee – ABC WTXL – Channel 27

Tampa – WVEA Univision 47, WFTS ABC 28

West Palm Beach – WWHB Azteca 48, WPEC CBS 12, WTVX CW 34, WTCN MyTV 15

Georgia

Albany – WALB NBC – Channel 10

Atlanta – ABC WSB-TV – Channel 2

Augusta – ABC WJBF – Channel 6

Columbus – WRBL CBS – Channel 3.1 & 15

Macon – CBS WMAZ – Channel 13

Savannah – NBC WSAV – Channel 3.1

Hawaii

Hawaii isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Idaho

Boise – NBC KTVB – Channel 7

Lewiston – KLEW CBS – 3

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – NBC KPVI – Channel 6

Twin Falls – NBC KTFT – Channel 7

Illinois

Illinois isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but this channel has previously been listed as showing the drawing live:

Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9

Indiana

Evansville – CW WTVW – Channel 7

Ft. Wayne – WANE CBS 15

Indianapolis – FOX WXIN – Channel 59

South Bend – NBC WNDU – Channel 16

Terre Haute – NBC WTWO – Channel 2

Iowa

Waterloo – KWWL NBC 7

Kansas

Sublette – IND KDGL – Channel 23.1 (This was a previous list. Powerball doesn’t currently have the state listed.) A stream might also be a good choice.

Kentucky

Kentucky wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Kentucky Lottery website has previously said that you can watch the drawing on WGN TV. A stream might also be a good choice.

Louisiana

Alexandria – NBC KALB – Channel 5

Baton Rouge – WBRZ+ ABC 2.2

Lafayette – KATC ABC 3

Lake Charles – FOX KVHP – Channel 29

Monroe – KARD FOX – Channel 14

New Orleans – FOX WVUE – Channel 8

Shreveport – KTBS ABC 3 and KPXJ CW 21

Maine

Maine isn’t listed on the Powerball site, but the following channels have previously been listed as sometimes showing the drawing live. A stream might also be a good choice.

Bangor – CBS WAVI – Channel 5.1

Portland – FOX WPFO – Channel 23

Presque Isle – CBS WAGM – Channel 8.2

Maryland

Baltimore – NBC WBAL – Channel 11

Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that typically air the drawing live. However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18. This isn’t guaranteed, however. A stream might also be a good choice.

Michigan

Flint – CBS WNEM 5

Grand Rapids – CW WWMT 3.2

Lansing – ABC WLAJ – Channel 5

Marquette – WLUC NBC 9

Muskegon – WMKG IND 31

Traverse City – WGTU/WGTQ ABC Channels 29 and 8

Minnesota

Minnesota isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. The site LottoTube previously listed the following channels, but keep in mind that these are not listed by Powerball itself. Check your local station to find out if these will be airing the Powerball live.

Duluth – ABC WDIO – Channel 10

Hibbing – ABC WIRT – Channel 13

Mankato – CBS KEYC – Channel 12

Rochester – NBC KTTC – Channel 10

St. Paul – IND KSTC – Channel 45

A stream might also be a good choice.

Mississippi

Jackson – WJTV CBS 12

Hattiesburg – WHTV CBS 22

Gulfport – WXXV NBC/Fox 25

Columbus – WCBI CBS 4

Missouri

Columbia – FOX KQFX – Channel 22

Kansas City – ABC WDAF – Channel 4

Kirksville – KTVO ABC – 33

Montana

Montana wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good choice.

Nebraska

Although not currently listed on Powerball’s site, this station sometimes does show live drawings: Hastings – NBC KHAS – Channel 5. A stream might also be a good choice.

Nevada

Nevada isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

New Hampshire

Derry – IND WBIN – Channel 50 (not currently confirmed on Powerball’s site). A stream might also be a good choice.

New Jersey

Powerball didn’t have a station listed for New Jersey, but New Jersey Lottery has said in the past that you can catch it on WPIX-TV (PIX 11) in New York and WPHL-TV (PHL17) in Philadelphia. A stream might also be a good choice.

New Mexico

New Mexico isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good choice.

New York

Albany – WCWN CW 15

Binghamton – WICZ FOX – Channel 40

Buffalo – WUTV Fox 32/WYNO MyTV 16

Elmira – NBC WETM – Channel 18

New York City – ABC WABC – Channel 7

Plattsburgh – NBC WPTZ – Channel 5

Rochester – WUHF Fox 31, 7 and WHAM ABC 13

Syracuse – WSTM NBC 3 and 4

Utica – WUTR ABC – Channel 20, 7

North Carolina

Asheville – ABC WLOS – Channel 13

Charlotte – IND WAXN Channel 64

Greenville – NBC WITN – Channel 7

High Point – WGHP Fox 8

Raleigh – NBC WRAL – Channel 5

North Dakota

North Dakota wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The site Lotto Tube used to list some TV stations, which you can find below, but these are no longer on the website. A stream might also be a good choice.

Bismark – NBC KFYR Channel 5

Devil’s Lake – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Dickinson – NBC KQCD Channel 7 & CBS KXMA Channel 2

Fargo – FOX KVRR Channel 15 & ABC WDAY Channel 6

Grand Forks – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Jamestown – FOX KJRR Channel 7

Minot – NBC KMOT Channel 10 & CBS KXMC Channel 13

Williston – CBS KXMD Channel 11 & NBC KUMV Channel 8

Ohio

Ohio was not listed on Powerball’s official website as having a TV broadcast. Ohio’s official lottery website lists a number of TV stations.

Cincinnati – WCPO ABC – Channel 9

Cleveland – WEWS ABC – Channel 5

Columbus – WTTE Fox Channel 28 or WSYX ABC Channel 6

Dayton – WHIO CBS – Channel 7

Huntington, WV – WSAZ NBC – Channel 3

Lima – ELIO Fox Channel 9, EOHL CBS Channel 11, WOHL ABC Channel 12

Steubenville – WTRF CBS – Channel 7

Toledo – WTVG ABC – Channel 13

Youngstown – NBC WFMJ – Channel 21

Zanesville – WHIZ NBC – Channel 18

Oklahoma

Oklahoma was also not listed as having a live TV broadcast on Powerball’s official website. The website Lotto Tube listed a few TV stations in the past, which are included below, but these are no longer on the site. A stream might be your best choice.

Oklahoma City – FOX KOKH Channel 25, CW KOCB Channel 34, & COX MEDIA Channel 3

Tulsa – COX MEDIA Channel 3

Oregon

Some of these stations were previously listed on Powerball’s website, but are no longer listed. A stream might also be a good choice.

Bend – NBC KTVZ – Channel 21

Coos Bay – KMTZ NBC 23 (Lottotube)

Eugene – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Klamath Falls – KOTI NBC 2 (Lottotube)

Medford – NBC KOTI Channel 2 & Ind KOBI Channel 5

Roseburg – KTCW NBC 18 (Lottotube)

Portland – KWVT ABC Channel 17.1

Springfield – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Pennsylvania

Altoona – WTAJ CBS 10

Erie – ABC WJET – Channel 24

Lancaster – WGAL NBC 8

Philadelphia – WTXF Fox Channel 29

Pittsburgh – WPXI NBC Channel 11

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WNEP ABC Channel 16

Rhode Island

Providence – CBS WPRI – Channel 12

South Carolina

Aiken/Augusta – CBS WRDW – Channel 12

Charleston – CBS WCSC – Channel 5

Columbia – CBS WLTX – Channel 19

Florence/Myrtle Beach – NBC WMBF – Channel 32

Greenville/Spartanburg – Fox WHNS – Channel 21

Hilton Head – WHHI – Channel 30

Rock Hill/Charlotte – MyTV WMYT – Channel 12 (46)

South Dakota

South Dakota didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.

Tennessee

Chattanooga – ABC WTVC – Channel 9

Jackson – ABC/CBS WBBJ – Channel 7

Johnson City – WJHL ABC – Channel 11

Knoxville – NBC WBIR – Channel 10

Memphis – CBS WREG – Channel 3

Nashville – ABC WKRN – Channel 2

Texas

Houston – KHOU CBS 11

Midland/Odessa – KMID ABC 2

San Antonio – WOAI NBC 4, KABB Fox 3

Utah

Utah isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Vermont

This isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but the station has shown the drawings live before in Burlington on CBS WCAX – Channel 3. A stream might also be a good choice.

Virginia

These stations were previously listed on Powerball’s site, but are no longer listed. A stream might also be a good choice.

Harrisonburg – Fox WHSV – Channel 3 & ESVF ABC Channel 43

Norfolk – WVEC CBS Channel 13

Richmond – CBS WRIC – Channel 8 & WTVR ABC Channel 6

Roanoke – CBS WDBJ – Channel 7

Virginia Beach – NBC WAVY – Channel 10

Washington

Washington didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be the best good choice.

Washington D.C.

The station below is no longer listed on Powerball.com. A stream might also be a good choice.

Arlington – ABC WJLA – Channel 28

West Virginia

These stations are no longer listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might also be a good choice.

Beckley/Oak Hill – ABC WOAY – Channel 50

Bridgeport – NBC WDTV Channel 5

Charleston/Huntington – WSAZ – Channel 3

Hagerstown, MD – NBC WHAG – Channel 25

Wisconsin

Wisconsin doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.

Wyoming

Wyoming doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.

Remember: Just because a station has broadcast the drawings before doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Stations may change up their lineup at the last minute, so keep an online option up or check Powerball.com for when the numbers are posted.