Powerball Drawing: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight? [Nov. 5]

Tonight’s Powerball is the world’s largest, with a jackpot set for $1.6 billion. It’s even larger than the January 2016 Powerball that clocked in at $1.586 billion. With so much at stake, you’ll no doubt want to watch the results live, whether on your computer, an app, or on TV as they’re announced. We have all the details below that you’ll need on the Powerball time, what TV stations to watch, when the drawing will take place, and more.

Powerball Drawing Time & Date for November 5

The Powerball drawing takes place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. In other time zones, that’s 9:59 p.m. Central or 8:59 p.m. Mountain or 7:59 p.m. Pacific if you’re on the West Coast.

Tonight’s drawing is for $1.60 billion with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million.

CNN reported that this is the world’s largest lotto prize ever, beating the one from January 2016 that was $1.586 billion.

The odds of winning are just 1 in 292.2 million, and there have been 39 drawings without a winner, AP reported.

Powerball Drawing TV Station & Channels

Different TV stations are broadcasting the drawing, so the exact channel may vary depending on where you’re living, according to Powerball.com. Some cities may base whether they broadcast tonight on how large the jackpot gets, which means you’re more likely to see the drawing on one of your local TV stations tonight since it’s a record-breaking amount.

To find your city’s Powerball TV station, just look for your state in the alphabetical list below and check if your city is also listed. Please note that sometimes TV stations may change their live broadcast decisions at the last minute, so this list isn’t guaranteed. Many of these stations are confirmed by Powerball.com, but we will note when that’s the case.

Alabama & Alaska

Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed on Powerball’s site because the states aren’t participating in the Powerball.

Arizona

Arizona wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Arizona Lottery site has said in the past Tucson sometimes airs the drawing on KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm.

Arkansas

Fort Smith – KFSM – CBS Channel 5

Jonesboro — KAIT — ABC Channel 8

Little Rock – KATV – ABC Channel 7

California

Powerball’s site doesn’t have a listing for California. In the past, the following stations have been known to broadcast live, but this is not guaranteed. ABC 7 provides a live stream.

KDKA Channel 2 (CBS)

WTAE (Channel 4) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

WPXI (Channel 11) – between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Colorado

Colorado doesn’t have a listing on Powerball’s website. A live stream might be your best bet. ABC 7 provides one.

Connecticut

Waterbury – CW WCCT – Channel 20

Delaware

Powerball’s website also didn’t have a listing for Delaware. A stream might be your best bet.

Florida

Powerball’s website has numerous TV listings for Florida.

Ft. Myers – Fox WFTX – Channel 4

Ft. Myers – WWDT Telemundo – Channel 43

Gainesville – ABC WCJB – Channel 20

Jacksonville – ABC WJXX Channel 25 and NBC WTLV Channel 12

Miami – WFOR CBS 4, WBFS MyTV 33, WLTV Univision 4, WAMI Unimas 69

Orlando – CBS WKMG Channel 6 & WTMO Telemundo Channel 31

Panama City – NBC WJHG – Channel 7

Pensacola – ABC WFGX – Channel 35

Sarasota – ABC WWSB – Channel 7

Tallahassee – ABC WTXL – Channel 27

Tampa – WVEA Univision 47, WFTS ABC 28

West Palm Beach – WWHB Azteca 48, WPEC CBS 12, WTVX CW 34, WTCN MyTV 15

Georgia

Powerball’s website has numerous TV listings for Georgia.

Albany – WALB NBC – Channel 10

Atlanta – ABC WSB-TV – Channel 2

Augusta – ABC WJBF – Channel 6

Columbus – WRBL CBS – Channel 3.1 & 15

Macon – CBS WMAZ – Channel 13

Savannah – NBC WSAV – Channel 3,1

Hawaii

Hawaii isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Idaho

Powerball’s website lists these TV stations:

Boise – NBC KTVB – Channel 7

Lewiston – KLEW CBS – 3

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – NBC KPVI – Channel 6

Twin Falls – NBC KTFT – Channel 7

Illinois

Illinois isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. However, you can sometimes catch a live stream at WGN-TV at this link.

Indiana

Powerball’s website lists the following TV stations:

Evansville – CW WTVW – Channel 7

Ft. Wayne – WANE CBS 15

Indianapolis – FOX WXIN – Channel 59

South Bend – NBC WNDU – Channel 16

Terre Haute – NBC WTWO – Channel 2

Iowa

Waterloo – KWWL NBC 7

Kansas

Powerball doesn’t currently have the state listed. Streaming here could be a good option.

Kentucky

Kentucky isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The Kentucky Lottery website has previously said that you can watch the drawing on WGN TV. Streaming here could also be a good option.

Louisiana

Powerball’s website lists the following TV stations:

Alexandria – NBC KALB – Channel 5

Baton Rouge – WBRZ+ ABC 2.2

Lafayette – KATC ABC 3

Lake Charles – FOX KVHP – Channel 29

Monroe – KARD FOX – Channel 14

New Orleans – FOX WVUE – Channel 8

Shreveport – KTBS ABC 3 and KPXJ CW 21

Maine

Maine isn’t listed on the Powerball site. A stream here might be a good backup.

Maryland

Powerball’s website lists the following TV station:

Baltimore – NBC WBAL – Channel 11

Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that typically air the drawing live. A stream might also be a good backup option.

Michigan

Powerball’s website lists the following TV stations:

Flint – CBS WNEM 5

Grand Rapids – CW WWMT 3.2

Lansing – ABC WLAJ – Channel 5

Marquette – WLUC NBC 9

Muskegon – WMKG IND 31

Traverse City – WGTU/WGTQ ABC Channels 29 and 8

Minnesota

Minnesota isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. A stream might be a good choice.

Mississippi

Powerball’s site lists the following channels:

Jackson – WJTV CBS 12

Hattiesburg – WHTV CBS 22

Gulfport – WXXV NBC/Fox 25

Columbus – WCBI CBS 4

Missouri

Powerball’s site lists the following channels:

Columbia – FOX KQFX – Channel 22

Kansas City – ABC WDAF – Channel 4

Kirksville – KTVO ABC – 33

Montana

Montana wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good backup if your local TV station is not airing the lottery.

Nebraska

Although not currently listed on Powerball’s site, this station was previously listed as sometimes airing live drawings: Hastings – NBC KHAS – Channel 5. A stream might also be a good choice if your local TV station is not airing the lottery.

Nevada

Nevada isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

New Hampshire

Derry – IND WBIN – Channel 50 was previously listed on Powerball’s site as airing live lotteries, but it’s no longer listed. A stream might also be a good choice in case your local station isn’t airing the lottery.

New Jersey

Powerball didn’t have a station listed for New Jersey, but NJ.com suggested watching on WABC-7 in New York City or Philadelphia’s Fox 29. A stream might also be a good choice just in case you need a backup.

New Mexico

New Mexico isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. A stream might be a good choice.

New York

Powerball’s website lists:

Albany – WCWN CW 15

Binghamton – WICZ FOX – Channel 40

Buffalo – WUTV Fox 32/WYNO MyTV 16

Elmira – NBC WETM – Channel 18

New York City – ABC WABC – Channel 7

Plattsburgh – NBC WPTZ – Channel 5

Rochester – WUHF Fox 31, 7 and WHAM ABC 13

Syracuse – WSTM NBC 3 and 4

Utica – WUTR ABC – Channel 20, 7

North Carolina

Powerball’s website lists:

Asheville – ABC WLOS – Channel 13

Charlotte – IND WAXN Channel 64

Greenville – NBC WITN – Channel 7

High Point – WGHP Fox 8

Raleigh – NBC WRAL – Channel 5

North Dakota

North Dakota wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The site Lotto Tube used to list some TV stations, which you can find below, but these are no longer on the website. A stream might also be a good choice as a backup if these channels don’t show the drawing:

Bismark – NBC KFYR Channel 5

Devil’s Lake – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Dickinson – NBC KQCD Channel 7 & CBS KXMA Channel 2

Fargo – FOX KVRR Channel 15 & ABC WDAY Channel 6

Grand Forks – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Jamestown – FOX KJRR Channel 7

Minot – NBC KMOT Channel 10 & CBS KXMC Channel 13

Williston – CBS KXMD Channel 11 & NBC KUMV Channel 8

Ohio

Ohio is not listed on Powerball’s official website as having a TV broadcast. However, Ohio’s official lottery website lists a number of TV stations.

Cincinnati – WCPO ABC – Channel 9

Cleveland – WEWS ABC – Channel 5

Columbus – WTTE Fox Channel 28 or WSYX ABC Channel 6

Dayton – WHIO CBS – Channel 7

Huntington, WV – WSAZ NBC – Channel 3

Lima – ELIO Fox Channel 9, EOHL CBS Channel 11, WOHL ABC Channel 12

Steubenville – WTRF CBS – Channel 7

Toledo – WTVG ABC – Channel 13

Youngstown – NBC WFMJ – Channel 21

Zanesville – WHIZ NBC – Channel 18

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is not listed as having a live TV broadcast on Powerball’s official website. The website Lotto Tube listed a few TV stations in the past, which are included below, but these are no longer on the site. A stream might be your best choice to have ready as a backup in case the stations below aren’t showing the drawing:

Oklahoma City – FOX KOKH Channel 25, CW KOCB Channel 34, & COX MEDIA Channel 3

Tulsa – COX MEDIA Channel 3

Oregon

Some of these stations were previously listed on Powerball’s website or on LottoTube’s website, but are no longer listed. It’s not clear why they were removed. A stream might also be a good choice as a backup, just in case these stations no longer broadcast live.

Bend – NBC KTVZ – Channel 21

Coos Bay – KMTZ NBC 23 (Lottotube)

Eugene – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Klamath Falls – KOTI NBC 2 (Lottotube)

Medford – NBC KOTI Channel 2 & Ind KOBI Channel 5

Roseburg – KTCW NBC 18 (Lottotube)

Portland – KWVT ABC Channel 17.1

Springfield – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Pennsylvania

Powerball lists the following TV stations:

Altoona – WTAJ CBS 10

Erie – ABC WJET – Channel 24

Lancaster – WGAL NBC 8

Philadelphia – WTXF Fox Channel 29

Pittsburgh – WPXI NBC Channel 11

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WNEP ABC Channel 16

Rhode Island

Powerball lists the following TV station:

Providence – CBS WPRI – Channel 12

South Carolina

Powerball lists the following TV stations:

Aiken/Augusta – CBS WRDW – Channel 12

Charleston – CBS WCSC – Channel 5

Columbia – CBS WLTX – Channel 19

Florence/Myrtle Beach – NBC WMBF – Channel 32

Greenville/Spartanburg – Fox WHNS – Channel 21

Hilton Head – WHHI – Channel 30

Rock Hill/Charlotte – MyTV WMYT – Channel 12 (46)

South Dakota

South Dakota didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice.

Tennessee

Powerball lists the following TV stations:

Chattanooga – ABC WTVC – Channel 9

Jackson – ABC/CBS WBBJ – Channel 7

Johnson City – WJHL ABC – Channel 11

Knoxville – NBC WBIR – Channel 10

Memphis – CBS WREG – Channel 3

Nashville – ABC WKRN – Channel 2

Texas

Powerball lists the following TV stations:

Houston – KHOU CBS 11

Midland/Odessa – KMID ABC 2

San Antonio – WOAI NBC 4, KABB Fox 3

Utah

Utah isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Vermont

This isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but Burlington on CBS WCAX – Channel 3 has sometimes shown the drawing in the past. A stream might also be a good choice as a backup just in case.

Virginia

These stations were previously listed on Powerball’s site, but are no longer listed, so it’s not clear if they still show the drawing or not. A stream is a good choice to have ready as a backup.

Harrisonburg – Fox WHSV – Channel 3 & ESVF ABC Channel 43

Norfolk – WVEC CBS Channel 13

Richmond – CBS WRIC – Channel 8 & WTVR ABC Channel 6

Roanoke – CBS WDBJ – Channel 7

Virginia Beach – NBC WAVY – Channel 10

Washington

Washington doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream is a good choice to have setup as a backup just in case.

Washington D.C.

The station below is no longer listed on Powerball.com, so it’s not clear if it still shows the drawings or not. A stream might also be a good choice.

Arlington – ABC WJLA – Channel 28

NewsChannel8 was previously listed on D.C.’s website, but it’s no longer there.

West Virginia

A stream might be a good choice. Ohio’s official lottery website also lists the following station:

Huntington, West Virginia: WSAZ NBC – Channel 3

Wisconsin

Wisconsin doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream might be a good choice as a backup just in case no local stations are showing the drawing live.

Wyoming

Wyoming doesn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. A stream would be a good choice to have as a backup in case no local station is showing the drawing.

Remember that none of these TV stations are guaranteed to be airing, and your best bet is to have a live stream backup set up. Powerball’s website says the drawings will be shown live there, but this page sometimes crashes during drawings. Another good option for live-streaming is ABC7’s webpage.

