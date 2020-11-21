Prime 6 Charcoal on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Oron and Riki Franko took their company, Prime 6 Charcoal, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

The husband and wife duo got into the Tank and were able to pitch their products to longtime Sharks Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Laurie Greiner as well as sometimes Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie.

Prime 6 aims to make grilling with charcoal a more eco-friendly experience.

Here’s what you should know about Prime 6 Charcoal on Shark Tank:

1. The Charcoal is Created From Sawdust

Prime 6 Charcoal is created from hardwood waste sawdust, according to the company website. The sawdust is compressed and slow-carbonized into charcoal. No additives, binders or chemicals are added to the mixture.

“Pure charcoal, pure taste,” the website claims. “No binders. No fillers. No chemicals smoking up your food. Just pure, flame-flavor.”

Because of the way that it is created, the charcoal is 100% sustainable.

“Made from recycled hardwood waste sawdust,” the website states. “So you can feel good about your grilling – the way nature intended.”

2. It Burns Hotter Than Traditional Charcoal

One benefit to the charcoal toted by the husband and wife duo is that it burns at a higher temperature and stays burning for longer than traditional charcoal does.

“Our unique hexagonal design lets air circulate better for more even cooking,” the website reads. “And because it’s denser than other charcoal, Prime 6 burns longer, more evenly, and hotter, leaving almost no ash – and minimal cleanup.”

Prime 6 is denser than other charcoal, so it can stay burning for over 4 hours and takes less to stay burning, the website claims.

3. The Founders Created the Company Because They Love Grilling

The story laid out on the Prime 6 website about the company’s inception says that the husband and wife entrepreneurial duo created the charcoal because they have a passion for grilling.

“We love inviting people over to eat, trying out new recipes – from flatbreads and fajitas to kebabs and cookies,” the website reads. “We’re never happier than when the kids are playing on a blanket outside, there’s music on the speakers, and we’re sizzling something delicious for dinner.”

They worked with a design team to bring their company to life.

4. The Charcoal Can Be Used With Any Grill

There’s no special grill or equipment required to use Prime 6 in place of other charcoals. According to the site, to use Prime 6 Charcoal, the consumer must break the briquettes to fit the grill and then choose one of three lighting methods.

The user can use a chimney starter, build a “Pagoda” charcoal tower, or build a pyramid of charcoal and then apply direct heat. The site says the charcoal takes about 15 to 20 minutes to light.

Then, when there’s a red glow, get cooking. When the food is cooked, put the lid on the grill, choke the oxygen, and then the charcoal can be reused for the next cooking session.

The charcoal also works in a smoker of any size and shape, in a fire pit, in a pizza oven, and any other type of grill.

5. The Product is Available in a Variety of Sizes

At the time of writing, the charcoal is available to purchase in three sizes: a 9 lb box, an 18 lb box, and a 22 lb box. The 22 lb is the most expensive, coming in at $49.99.

The products can all be purchased online at the Prime 6 website, and they are also available on Amazon.

According to the Cinemaholic, the product has Western Beef as an exclusive retail partner.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Prime 6 Charcoal gets a deal from one of the sharks.

