Prince Harry Is ‘Homesick’ & Trying to Buy a New House in the UK, Expert Says

Prince Harry is showing signs that he is “homesick” for the United Kingdom, as he searching for a new home in that country, according to experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, the New York Post, and UK Mirror.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, “is eyeing properties in the UK” so he can try to make amends with his family. The UK Mirror reported on June 19 that Harry is looking for a “secluded Georgian house” near King Charles III’s Highgrove residence.

Harry currently lives with wife, the former Meghan Markle, and their two kids in Montecito, California. It’s not clear how Meghan figures into Harry’s UK plans.

“I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick,” said Schofield to Fox News. “It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit.”

Prince Harry’s Former Butler Also Confirmed That He Wants to Find a New Home in the UK

The podcaster’s comments came as Prince Harry’s former butler, Grant Harrold, confirmed to The New York Post that he’s house-hunting in England.

“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” King Charles’ Harrold told The Post.

Harrold told The Post, “Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change.”

He added, “You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that.”

Meanwhile, the UK Mirror says that King Charles III may travel to America to visit Harry and Meghan’s kids, Lili and Archie, because Harry is reluctant to travel to the UK because of concerns about a lack of security.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”

Quinn said that Harry has privacy and security concerns to consider in searching for a new UK house.

“Harry has spent a lot of time trying to work out what sort of UK base he might have. He has no experience of living in anything other than well protected houses that are also well away from the public, so he has a huge problem. Every house he looks at has drawbacks, Quinn said to the Mirror.

Quinn also told the Mirror: “With no chance of returning to any of the houses in the gift of his family, Harry has looked at buying the kind of secluded Georgian house in its own grounds that his father has at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.”

Prince Harry Previously Renounced His British Residency in New Paperwork

Despite those reports, in April 2024, Prince Harry renounced his British residency in new paperwork, according to Daily Mail.

In the paperwork, he stated that his home was in the United States, Daily Mail reported. The filing was for Prince Harry’s “eco travel venture Travalyst,” Daily Mail reported.

Prince Harry briefly flew to England to meet with his father after King Charles III announced that he has cancer. However, he has been absent from major events involving the Royal Family, such as the Trooping the Colour extravaganza that honors the king’s birthday.

Harry and his wife famously accused the Royal Family of racism.