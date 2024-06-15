Prince Louis’ Hilarious Expressions, ‘Adorable’ Dance Video Capture Hearts

Prince Louis once again stole the show with his animated expressions and spontaneous balcony dance at Trooping the Colour, where he appeared alongside his mother and other members of the Royal Family.

“Mark my words. Prince Louis will grow up to be one of the most successful and well loved men in England. 🥰” an X user wrote. A woman wrote on X, “Isn’t Prince Louis an absolute joy!”

InTouch Weekly dubbed Louis’ “antics” at Trooping the Colour 2024 “hilarious.” The young Royal is well-known for his animated facial expressions and behavior at public events.

The prince, who appeared with his mother, father, two siblings and other members of the Royal Family at the King’s annual birthday celebration, yawned and played with curtain cords at other points.

“Oh how sweet how much fun is Prince Louis having it’s adorable,” an X user wrote.

“Prince Louis adds a lot of fun to royal events. He has a gift,” a man wrote on X.

Social Media Users Gushed Over Prince Louis’s Trooping the Colour Antics

Videos also captured Prince Louis on the balcony with his family. “Something tells me Prince Louis was up late last night when he should have been sleeping 🤣🤣🤣” wrote one X user.

“Prince Louis is always entertaining 😂” another person wrote on X.

At one point, Prince Louis was spotted playing with curtain cords as he stood with his mother.

“What a happy little boy we have here 😀 #PrinceLouis LouLou,” an X user wrote.

A lip reader told Daily Mail that Princess Charlotte told her brother at one point, “Louis put your hands down.”

Prince Louis’s Appearance Comes as His Mother Recovers From Cancer

The Trooping the Colour event on June 15 also marked the first time that Princess Catherine of Wales, Louis’s mom, has been seen at a public event since late December.

In March, in a video, Catherine revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer. Her lack of public appearances sparked rampant conspiracy theories on social media.

However, on June 14, the official X page for the prince and princess of Wales released a new photo of Catherine and a cancer update.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Catherine wrote on X.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She added, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”