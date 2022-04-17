Publix & Costco Easter 2022 Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Will Publix or Costco stores be open or closed today on Easter Sunday? If you need to stop by a store to do some last-minute grocery shopping today, you’ll be wondering if grocery stores near you are open. Are either Costco or Publix choices for today’s last-minute needs? The answer is no. Both stores are closed today.

Costco Is Closed for Easter

As with many other major holidays, Costco is closed on Easter. Their website notes that all U.S. warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday every year. This holiday allows employees to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

The other holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

Costco Business Centers are also closed on Easter, even though the holiday isn’t listed on the webpage here. That page notes that the business centers are closed on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. However, Easter is not on that list. That’s because Costco Business Centers are always closed on Sundays, according to their webpage.

A Costco Business Center is available to any Costco member. They have items not found at regular Costco warehouses, and larger quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of drinks.

Just because the stores are closed doesn’t mean you can’t order online. You can find member-only savings information here. This page shows discounts valid through May 8.

Costco will resume its regular business hours on Monday.

Publix Is Closed for Easter

Publix’s holiday webpage notes: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Monday, April 18, for your convenience.”

A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy previously about the store’s policy for Easter. They said: “Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days. Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.”

Publix can still help your holiday celebration, however. You can find a number of great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you today.

Which Stores Are Open Today?

So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something today? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute. Target is closed, but Walmart is open today. While Lowe’s is closed, you can stop by Home Depot. Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree are also options. Other options may include BJ’s, Academy, Ikea, Big Lots, Cabela’s, Petco, Ulta, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. Remember, you’ll want to check with the individual store’s hours, since closures can vary from location to location.

