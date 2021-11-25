Publix & Costco Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for watching football and eating a big meal with family and friends. You might also need to stop by a store to do some last-minute grocery shopping or even some early Black Friday shopping. But will either Costco or Publix be open for Thanksgiving today on November 25, 2021? The answer is no. Both stores are closed today.

Costco Is Closed for Thanksgiving

Costco warehouse stores and business centers are closed on Thanksgiving today.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too.

Costco notes: “On these holidays, Costco Business Centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, Business Centers may quickly reach delivery capacity and under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situtations, deliveries may also be delayed, and you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly. When scheduling your delivery date, please be aware of any upcoming holidays that may delay your order.”

Costco will be open for business again on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Publix Is Closed for Thanksgiving

You may be used to seeing Publix open on some other holidays, but for Thanksgiving you’ll be out of luck. Publix’s holiday store hours webpage reads: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 26, for your convenience.”

Publix will be open for business on Black Friday during the store’s regular business hours. It won’t be opening early.

A representative of Publix previously told Heavy: ” Our stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas day in observance of the holiday and to allow our associates to spend time with family & friends. This has been our tradition for 90 years.”

Publix can still help your holiday celebration, however. You can find a number of great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you today.

Which Stores Are Open Today?

So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something today? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute. You can’t visit Walmart or Target on Thanksgiving this year, because they’re closed too. But other stores that may be open include Food Lion, Albertson’s, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Safeway, and more. But keep in mind that you’ll want to check with the individual stores’ hours, since closures can vary from location to location.

