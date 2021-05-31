Publix’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day 2021. You may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you or have those supplies delivered to your home. If you’re thinking about Publix, are the stores open for the Memorial Day holiday?

Publix Stores Are Open for Memorial Day 2021

A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy about the store’s plans for Memorial Day. They shared: “Our stores will be operating traditional business hours for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.”

You can find the hours of the store near you by visiting the “Find a Store” webpage on Publix’s website.

A representative from Publix previously told Heavy: “Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas days.”

If you’re visiting Publix, remember that Publix no longer requires fully vaccinated customers or employees to wear face masks inside stores. And select pharmacies now offer both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins.

Publix offers touch-free pay through the app, and the store welcomes most contactless cards and mobile pay apps. Some of the apps that Publix works with include Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and more NFC payment apps.

Publix also offers delivery and curbside pickup powered by Instacart. Hours align with store hours, although high demand can affect availability in your region. Publix also has placed limits on certain high-demand items.

Publix Offers Specials & Cooking Ideas Online

You can see Publix’s weekly ad here and digital coupons here. Digital coupons are clippable and include discounts or BOGO options for select products. The weekly ad is only viewable by choosing a specific Publix location. Once you choose a store, you’ll see the latest ad good through June 2, along with specials available at your store if you stop by on Memorial Day.

Club Publix helps you save money by clipping digital coupons and getting notified of BOGOs and sales relevant to you. You can also track purchases with e-receipts, save shopping lists for reordering, and get the scoop on upcoming sales and products. You can also pay by scanning your app. Members can see the weekly ad before everyone else and get recipe recommendations. To join, simply create an account, enter your phone number, and then you’ll get weekly savings and updates that are tailored to your specific needs. The program is free-to-join.

You can find many great recipes on Publix’s website here. Their recipes are available online 24/7, whether or not the stores themselves are closed or open. Their YouTube channel and social media pages also offer tips for cooking and recipe ideas.

Here’s an idea for alcoholic punch for party guests.

And here’s a recipe for coconut-matcha pudding.

For an entree, consider sweet and sour gingered chicken. The recipe is in the video below.

Or how about Trying Chili Relleno Burritos for a twist?

For a Memorial Day dessert, you might want to serve Berry Custard Pie. The blue color might match your Memorial Day decorations.

