Is Publix Open or Closed for Thanksgiving 2020?

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2020, and you may need something last-minute from the grocery store. But where can you go that’s actually open or that is offering delivery today? Well, if you were wanting to shop at Publix, then you’re out of luck. We’re sorry to say that Publix grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day every year.

Publix Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving 2020

You may be used to seeing Publix open on some other holidays, but for Thanksgiving you’ll be out of luck. Publix’s holiday store hours webpage reads: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 27, for your convenience.”

So no, Publix isn’t open on Thanksgiving and it also isn’t opening early on the day after Thanksgiving. It will be open regular hours on Friday, November 27.

A representative of Publix confirmed this with Heavy, writing: ” While the holidays may look different this year, our stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas day in observance of the holiday and to allow our associates to spend time with family & friends. This has been our tradition for 90 years.”

The pharmacies will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something today? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute. You can’t visit Walmart or Target on Thanksgiving this year. But other stores that may be open include Food Lion, Albertson’s, Family Dollar, Safeway, and more. But keep in mind that you’ll want to look up the individual store hours for the store closes to you. Because of the pandemic, some stores may have more limited hours or other rules in place based on local regulations.

Publix Recipes for the Holidays

You can find a number of great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you today. Their recipes are available online 24/7, whether or not the stores themselves are closed or open. Some recipes you’ll find on the website include Creamy Sweet Chili Shrimp, Cranberry Sangria, Zesty Chicken Orzo, Cranberry Whip, GreenWise Egg Bites, Chocolate Cinnamon Holiday Trifle, Pork Carnitas Tamales with Red Chile Crema, Bacon Bourbon Sweet Potatoes (delicious for a holiday Thanksgiving meal), Cowboy Chicken and Rice if you want something different, Savory Onion Bread Pudding for a delicious side dish on Thanksgiving, Rib Roast with Chipotle Bleu Sauce and Mushroom-Brie Cups, Butter-Basted Ribeye Steaks for an entree other than turkey, Warm Dill Potato Salad, Rib Roast with Gorgonzola Sauce, and much more.

Here’s a look at their “holiday trimmings” recipes.

Here's a look at their "holiday trimmings" recipes.

Holiday Trimmings. Publix Aprons® Recipes.

Here’s a look at Publix’s cookie recipe.

Here's a look at Publix's cookie recipe.

Cookiepalooza. Publix Aprons® Recipes.

Here’s a recipe for cajun style chicken and sausage chili if you want something a little different.

Here's a recipe for cajun style chicken and sausage chili if you want something a little different.

Cajun-Style Chicken and Sausage Chili. A Publix Aprons® Recipe.

And here’s one for pumpkin waffles with apple cider syrup.

And here's one for pumpkin waffles with apple cider syrup.

Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup. A Publix Aprons® Recipe.

Trying to think of a good holiday dessert? How about the Gingerbread Carrot Cake? Watch the recipe below.

Trying to think of a good holiday dessert? How about the Gingerbread Carrot Cake? Watch the recipe below.

Gingerbread Carrot Cake – Publix Aprons® Cooking School Online

