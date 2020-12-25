Publix’s Christmas 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Christmas Day 2020, and you may need something last-minute from the grocery store. But where can you go that’s open? Or where can you order groceries delivered on Christmas Day? Well, if you were wanting to shop at Publix, then you’re out of luck. Publix grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day every year.
Publix Stores Are Closed on Christmas Day
You may be used to seeing Publix open on some other holidays, but for Christmas Day you’ll be out of luck. Although stores were open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, they’re all closed on Christmas Day.
Publix’s holiday store hours webpage reads that all stores are closed on Christmas Day.
Stores will then reopen for their regular business hours on the day after Christmas. Locate a store near you for specific store hours. These can vary due to the pandemic and local regulations that might be in place.
(If you’re planning ahead for New Year’s, note that Publix stores will close New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. Stores in some Florida counties will be open at 7 a.m., others will be open regular hours, and most stores will close at 7 p.m. with some closing later. So yes, New Year’s Day hours will vary quite a bit by location.)
Alternatives to Publix
So where can you go if you really needed to pick up something on Christmas Day? (Note that some other stores you might be used to, like Walmart and Target, are also closed on Christmas Day.)
Here’s a list of grocery stores that are expected to be open on Christmas Day. But please note that these details might change depending on local pandemic regulations and individual store decisions, so call the location near you before heading over. Stores expected to have at least some locations open today include Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Safeway, Wawa, Rite-Aid, Giant, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Circle K, Sheetz, some Starbucks locations, and more.
Publix Recipes
While Publix can’t be here for you in person today, you can still get some advice on recipes from Publix’s website and YouTube channel. You can find a number of recipes on Publix’s website here. If you’re looking specifically for Christmas ideas, just write “Christmas” in the search bar and you’ll get a bunch of interesting suggestions. Some things that show up include gingerbread Christmas tree sandwiches, mini beef Wellington, cheesy gnocchi bake, herbed dijon gravy, rib roast with onion au jus, cinnamon sugar churros, pumpkin whoopie pie, “tempting sides,” pumpkin cookie cakes, toffee-apple dip, and much more.
Publix also has some videos of holiday recipes online to help you. This holiday trimming recipe might be helpful.
Here’s Publix’s cookie recipe.
Or how about butternut, parsnip, and bacon gratin?
Maybe prosciutto rollups if you want to be creative:
Here’s a video showcasing three sides you might want to make.
Or try broiled salmon and potatoes with dill vinaigrette if you’re wanting something a little less traditional for Christmas.
Mediterranean cauliflower mushroom soup is another one that will be unique for the holiday.
Enjoy!
READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates