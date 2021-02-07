Puppy Bowl 2021 Time, Channel & Schedule

Puppy Bowl 2021 is here and it airs, as usual, on the same day as the Super Bowl. Read on for all the details on what time it airs, the channel to watch and more on the schedule and lineup of the show.

PUPPY BOWL 2021 TIME: When is the Puppy Bowl on TV today? It starts at 2 p.m. ET and airs until 5 p.m. ET for part 1 of the event. The second part airs from 6:01 p.m. – 9:01 p.m. ET. There are several pre-shows and televised events airing prior to and during the show as well.

PUPPY BOWL 2021 SCHEDULE: From 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation will air. The production crew of the Puppy Bowl is shown traveling across the country to get in touch with some of the competitors from this year’s Puppy Bowl. They will visit some of the canines in their homes. The Best in Show special will then air from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET. It will revisit winners and memorable moments from the past Puppy Bowl games. Then, the pre-game show will air. It will feature winner predictions and behind the scenes footage as well. According to Oregon Live, 70 puppies will be featured, from 22 shelters in the United States.

The starting lineup for Team Ruff and Team Fluff can be found on Animal Planet’s official website here.

When programming takes a break from 5 – 6:01 p.m. ET, a special Crikey! It’s the Irwins will air. It will be the first look of episode 1 for season 3 of the series.

PUPPY BOWL 2021 CHANNEL: The Puppy Bowl airs on the Animal Planet network.

PUPPY BOWL 2021 HOSTS: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are the hosts of this year’s Puppy Bowl, according to Animal Planet. Draft Kings Nation reported that First Lady Jill Biden will deliver a message about pet adoptions.

HOW TO WATCH THE PUPPY BOWL ONLINE: If you do not have cable, here are options about how to watch the Puppy Bowl online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Philo app. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can't watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the FuboTV app. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV, which you can try for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the AT&T TV app. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can't watch live, AT&T TV also comes with Cloud DVR storage.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Vidgo app. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl live on the Hulu app. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and Cloud DVR storage.

