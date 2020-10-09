Qaw’mane “Young QC” Wilson Sentenced to 99 Years In Prison For Hiring a Hitman to Kill His Mother

Tonight’s episode of Investigation Discovery’s Suspicious Minds features the story of Qaw’mane “Young QC” Wilson, an aspiring rapper who lived in Chicago who hired a hitman to kill his mother, Yolanda Holmes, in order to get his inheritance.

According to the episode synopsis for “Chi Town Gossip,” “The brutal murder of a local icon upends a tight-knit Chicago community. Neighbors whisper about the killer’s identity and detectives must break down walls of silence to uncover the shocking plot to murder a mother and owner of a successful hair salon.”

Wilson was convicted alongside the hitman, Eugene Spencer, for the murder of Holmes. Wilson was sentenced to 99 years in prison, and Spencer was sentenced to 100 years in prison, BBC reported.

After the murder, Wilson inherited $90,000, according to The Washington Post’s report. He spent the money on clothes, a customized Ford Mustang and more, photographing himself with the money in various spots around the city.

Prosecutors Argued Wilson Hired Eugene Spencer to Kill Holmes

As Qaw’mane Wilson stands trial for his mother’s murder, jurors were shown a video of him tossing wads of cash he inherited from her to people outside a shopping center, @agrimm34 reports.https://t.co/i4uIuT1yxu — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 3, 2019

During the trial against Wilson and co-defendant Eugene Spencer, prosecutors argued that Wilson persuaded Spencer to either rob Wilson’s mother or kill her so that he could receive money, according to The Washington Post.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, eight months after Holmes’ funeral, Wilson posted a video on YouTube that included him withdrawing money from an ATM and then throwing the money to people on the street. He later also posted photos posing with cash.

The defense played videos during the trial of Wilson and Spencer confessing to the crime, though they argued that police detectives fed the defendants the details to say. They also played a tape of Spencer that said he was set up by Wilson and had struggled with another man at Holmes’ home the night of the murder, the outlet reported.

According to an article by the BBC, the Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said that the defendant had performed matricide.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him,” he said at the trial. “A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it away from her.”

Wilson Was Sentenced to 99 Years In Prison

Qaw'mane Wilson, rapper accused of killing mom, heckled by uncle in court http://t.co/BfQQx4Uanj pic.twitter.com/N8AhJ67wQQ — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) May 6, 2015

Before his verdict was handed down, Wilson said he loved his mother more than anyone, according to the BBC.

“I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me,” he said. “She was all I had. That’s it.”

The defense argued that a more likely suspect in the murder was Holmes’ boyfriend Curtis Wyatt, who testified that he struggled with the shooter before placing the 911 call the night of the murder. Later in the trial, Wilson claimed that it was all a botched robbery attempt, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was ultimately sentenced to 99 years in prison. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, he was sentenced to 45 years for Murder, 25 years for Attempted murder, and 24 years for Home Invasion Armed With a Firearm.

Wilson is currently located in the Menard Correctional Center and has a projected parole date of November 20, 2058.

