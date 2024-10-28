New Photos Show Queen Camilla Crying Amid Charles’ Cancer Battle

Photos showed Queen Camilla crying at a farewell ceremony in Samoa where King Charles III spoke about survival amid his battle with cancer.

DailyMail.com reported that Charles said he “hopes he survives long enough to return.”

There were conflicting reports about whether Camilla was crying about Charles’ survival comment, though, or was laughing so hard she cried. GB reported that Camilla wiped away tears. The Mirror reported that the tears were from laughter during “a farewell ceremony at Siumu Village” in Samoa.

Photos posted on Getty images show a watery-eyed Camilla hiding her face behind a fan and putting her finger to her eye.

“I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you,” Charles said, according to DailyMail.com. “We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here. We thank you for our wonderful gifts.”

According to People Magazine, Charles, 75, “paused his ongoing cancer treatment for the royal tour of Australia and Samoa alongside Queen Camilla,” which included a “grueling 9-day schedule.” and started on October 18.

“This was very touching I must say 💚💙💜🫶🏼🫶🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” wrote one person on X of the photos of Queen Camilla breaking down. “It breaks my heart ❤️ seeing her crying. She’s carrying on. Praying for King Charles,” wrote another. “Ohh. That’s so sad. She’s loved him forever 💔” another person wrote.

However, other people believe the Queen’s tears came from laughing. “She was laughing so hard she was crying,” wrote one person on X. But another person opined, “I’m guessing that they know he will not be returning.”

King Charles Spoke About the Commonwealth Being a ‘Cause for Hope & Healing’ During His Speech

In his speech, Charles spoke about peace. “As we look from this idyllic place across the world, dark clouds have gathered over many regions, but the Commonwealth can surely be a cause of hope and healing,” he said, according to The Mirror. “International challenges on such a scale call for international solutions, through dialogue and discussion, for that is where, eventually, peace resides.”

“The sheer scale and diversity of Commonwealth membership, spanning the entire globe and embracing more than one-third of the human race, gives us the understanding, the credibility, and indeed the clout to play a full role in promoting and protecting peace and prosperity,” he added.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer or the prognosis for King Charles III.

In a statement on February 5, Buckingham Palace made the cancer revelation.

“During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace wrote in its statement.

Queen Camilla’s Son Says Charles Has a ‘Terrifying Disease’ That Is a ‘Very Worrying Thing’

Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla’s son, spoke to People Magazine about his new cookbook, “Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.” He also opened up about Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“The King is strong,” Parker Bowles, 49, told People. “He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood. He’s a magnificent king.”

Of Charles’ cancer, Parker Bowles said, “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing. But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

He added of Camilla, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”