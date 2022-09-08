Queen Elizabeth II’s Daughter, Princess Anne, Was Already at Her Side

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at age 96, after reigning for over 70 years. She was longest British reigning monarch on record, according to Time. She was the head of state over “15 countries in the Commonwealth realm, including the UK” reports The Independent.

The Queen is survived by her four children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. According to Forbes, “her second-youngest grandchild, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was named for the queen.” ET reports that Prince Charles was named the new king immediately after the news of the Queen’s death was officially announced.

Princess Anne Was At The Ready

Princess Anne, along with the rest of the Queen’s family, was at her side at Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s beloved Scottish summer home. According to Romper, “Soon after the first statement was released, Queen Elizabeth’s family began to arrive at Balmoral to be at her side. Her daughter Princess Anne was already on hand as she had been helping her mother with royal duties, while her sons Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew joined soon after. As did her grandson Prince William, followed by the Duke of Sussex, who was visiting the UK with wife Meghan Markle and changed plans to be with Her Majesty.”

Time Magazine describes how Princess Anne defended her mother against unflattering accusations in 2002. Rumors that the Queen “was remote and uncaring as a mother,” angered the Princess, causing her to pronounce, “I simply don’t believe that there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn’t caring. It just beggars belief. We as children may have not been too demanding, in the sense that we understood what the limitations were in time and the responsibilities placed on her as monarch in the things she had to do and the travels she had to make. But I don’t believe that any of us, for a second, thought she didn’t care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did.”

Prayers & Official Statements Can Be Seen on Instagram

A statement from Buckingham Palace was issued this afternoon which announced the tragic news. It can be viewed on Instagram. It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Another statement was later issued “from the king at the time of the queen’s death.” King Charles wrote, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Reals, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

In addition, The Church of England issued the following prayer: “A prayer on the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty. Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”