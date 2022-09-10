Queen Elizabeth Death Memes Focus on Princess Diana, King Charles

When any worldwide tragedy or major news event occurs, the internet responds the only way it knows how: with memes. The memes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ending the longest running monarchy in British history, focus on Princess Diana and the new king, the man formerly known as Prince Charles.

Other memes joke about Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with her granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, and the reaction in England vs. the reaction in Scotland and Ireland.

The Queen was no stranger to a good meme. Several meme trends had gone viral during her lifetime, such as the time her traditional green suit was used as a green screen.

Here are some of the best memes on Queen Elizabeth:

Memes Showed Princess Diana Barring Heaven’s Gates & Jokes on Meghan Markle’s Inheritance

One theme of memes following the death of the queen was jokes on contentious Royal Family dynamics. Princess Diana appeared in several memes standing in the way of Queen Elizabeth II entering heaven.

Most of the memes featuring Princess Diana showed the late Princess of Wales standing silently with a look on her face that implied she was resolute in preventing the queen from entering.

One version of the meme used characters from The Simpsons.

Another meme highlighted contention between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The meme used a real picture of Meghan Markle opening a suitcase on “Deal or No Deal.”

Another meme showed texts that purported to show scammers posing as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

The text said:

“Hello this is Queen Elizabeth II, i didn’t really die, but I need 200 in order to leave the country, i have Diana here with me too”

The next text said, “Hey luv it’s Diana”

Memes Showed King Charles Showing Up for His ‘First Day of Work’ at Age 73

King Charles also appeared in many memes after the Queen died. Most of them centered around his “first job” and “first day of work” at age 73.

“You’re never too old to achieve your dreams,” Erin Chack wrote on Twitter. “Prince Charles is 73 and he just got his first job.”

Another meme showed George Costanza from Seinfeld appearing displeased while wearing a gaudy king costume.

“Prince Charles showing up at Buckingham Palace tomorrow,” the meme said.

Love all the first day of school / job pictures. Here is one of my good friend Charles, after his first day of work in 73 years. pic.twitter.com/IJsaapQm5I — Michael Adler (@madler9000) September 10, 2022

Actor Michael Adler also got in on the joke.

“Love all the first day of school / job pictures,” he wrote on Twitter. “Here is one of my good friend Charles, after his first day of work in 73 years.”

BBC News reported that upon the death of the Queen of England, the throne immediately passed to her heir without ceremony. But he will officially be crowned today, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in a coronation ceremony. He will be known as King Charles III.

Choosing what he will be called was his first decision as king, and he could have chosen from any of his four names, which are Charles, Philip, Arthur and George, according to BBC.

When Prince Charles became king, Prince William and Catherine became the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and King Charles gave them the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, BBC News reported. Camilla became known as the Queen Consort, which is the title for the spouse of a king, according to BBC.

READ NEXT: Queen Elizabeth Young: Photos of Her as a Baby, as a Girl & At Her Coronation

