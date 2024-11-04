Quincy Jones’ ‘Heartbreaking’ Last Instagram Post Spoke of ‘Eternal’ Love

Quincy Jones wrote a last Instagram post the day he died at the age of 91, and it speaks of eternal love.

On his page, Jones posted a photo on November 3 , which was the day he died, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜.”

Martina Jones is Jones’ daughter. DailyMail.com called the post “heartbreaking.” According to US Weekly, the photo marked the occasion of Martina Jones’ 58th birthday.

People have now filled up the comment thread with tributes to Jones. “What an amazing life you lived! You touched so many lives in so many ways. Rest in peace Quincy🙏” wrote one person. “You are a shining light. Miss you deeply. Rest In Peace my friend 🙏❤️” another person wrote.

Martina Jones Is 1 of Quincy Jones’ 7 Kids

According to US Weekly, Martina and son Quincy III were Jones’ kids with his second wife, actress Ulla Andersson.

Jones leaves behind seven kids, according to US Weekly.

“He also shared a daughter, Jolie, 71, with his first wife Jeri Caldwell, daughter Rachel, 61, with ex-girlfriend Carol Reynolds, daughters Kidada, 50, and actress Rashida, 48, with third wife Peggy Lipton, and daughter Kenya, 31, with ex-girlfriend Nastassja Kinski,” US Weekly reported.

Jones leaves behind a massive net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, amassed through his storied career as a record producer.

“Quincy Jones has been an integral part of the music industry over the course of a career that has spanned more than six decades,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

People Magazine reported that Jones also left behind three grandkids.

In 2018, in a post on Facebook for Father’s Day, Jones opened up about fatherhood. He wrote:

Happy Father’s Day to all of the fathers out there!! Never underestimate your role in your kid’s lives…I learned that a bit later in my life, but I’m so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!! ((:0)) My daddy always used to tell me that “once a task has just begun, never leave it ‘til it’s done, be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all.” That has stuck with me ever since, & without a doubt has influenced my work ethic…I’m forever grateful to my father for working so hard to keep a roof over our head back in the 30’s during The Great Depression when we were living in Chicago, & later in Bremerton…It’s a beautiful thing to look back on these photos because it reminds me of his love & how he never gave up on us. I’m telling y’awl, it’s up to you to create the type of relationship you want to have with your kid, & it’s never too late to start!

His last Facebook post was in March.

Quincy Jones Died Surrounded by Family at His Home in Bel Air

Quincy Jones died later on Sunday night, November 3, according to The Associated Press.

Jones passed away “at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family,” The AP reported.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement to the AP. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

According to Hello!, Jones was one of Hollywood’s most prolific record producers as he worked with stars including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion and Count Basie.

Perhaps most noteworthy, he produced Jackson’s iconic albums, such as “Thriller” and “Bad.”