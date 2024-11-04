Quincy Jones Had 22 Girlfriends at Once, 3 Ex-Wives in Tangled Love Life

Iconic record producer Quincy Jones was married – and divorced – three times, and he told GQ in 2018 that he had 22 girlfriends at one time.

His wives were Peggy Lipton, Jeri Caldwell, and Ulla Andersson Jones.

In 2018, Jones told GQ, “I got 22 girlfriends. I was married three times, man. Was told not to marry actresses or singers. I ended up with two actresses, Peggy Lipton and Nastassja Kinski (9), and a superstar model. I didn’t listen to all the advice.”

“You really have 22 girlfriends?” Jones was asked.

“Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew,” Jones said to GQ.

Asked if they know each other, “Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.”

Quincy Jones died later on Sunday night, November 3, according to The Associated Press.

Jones’ final Instagram post was an ode to his daughter Martina Jones, who he shared with Ulla Jones, his second wife. He had his son Quincy III with her as well, according to US Weekly.

“He also shared a daughter, Jolie, 71, with his first wife Jeri Caldwell, daughter Rachel, 61, with ex-girlfriend Carol Reynolds, daughters Kidada, 50, and actress Rashida, 48, with third wife Peggy Lipton, and daughter Kenya, 31, with ex-girlfriend Nastassja Kinski,” US Weekly reported.

Peggy Lipton Was Quincy Jones’ Final Wife

Jones’ third wife was Lipton, the famed “Mod Squad” actress, according to Reuters.

Lipton’s top post on Instagram is a 2018 showing her with Jones. She captioned it with a series of hearts.

She stopped updating her Instagram page that year. In 2018, she posted another photo showing her with Jones.

On his own page, Jones posted a day before he died. “Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜” he wrote.

Ulla Andersson Jones, Quincy Jones 2nd Wife

According to Reuters, Jones’ second wife “was Swedish model Ulla Andersson with whom he had two children.”

Their son Quincy III is a “hip hop producer,” Reuters reported.

On his page, Jones posted a photo on November 3 , which was the day he died, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜.”

Jeri Caldwell Was the 1st Wife of Quincy Jones

Caldwell was Jones’ first wife. “His workaholic tendencies and his carousing doomed his first marriage, to childhood sweetheart Jeri Caldwell,” The Washington Post reported.

According to Reuters, “His first wife was his high school sweetheart Jeri Caldwell with whom he had one daughter.”

Jones spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his marriage to Caldwell.

“But Jeri was the first major love, right?” Winfrey asked.

“She’s the first one I married,” Jones responded.

“Jeri hit on me first. Back then I was dogging it up, and Jeri and her sister were the hotsy-totsies at school. I noticed that she stopped at the water fountain every day—the dog squad is real good at noticing patterns,” he told Winfrey. “My daughters have since taught me that guys think their rap is so strong that women can’t resist—but that’s not it: A girl has a guy spotted a year before he even knows she’s there!”