Shocking Video of Rachael Ray Sparks Concern

A shocking video of Rachael Ray was posted on Instagram on September 2, 2024, and fans are concerned.

“@RachaelRay pays tribute to the late Tony Bennett with his favorite dish: ossobuco, succulent braised veal shanks with creamy polenta and bread,” the caption of the post read.

In the video, the celebrity chef was dressed casually as she spoke to the camera from her kitchen. However, a few fans noticed that Ray looked a bit disheveled and she seemed to be having problems with her speech. At least one fan wondered if Ray was “slurring.”

Ray currently hosts the show “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” which airs on the FYI network.

Heavy has attempted to contact a rep for Ray for comment.

Fans Expressed Concerns for Rachael Ray

In the video, Ray spoke about her friend Tony Bennett, who died in July 2023. She recalled a time that she had him over for dinner and the preparations she made to ensure that he had a great experience.

Some fans enjoyed hearing Ray talking about how she cleaned her floors so well that the chair Bennett sat in actually slipped out from under him, leaving him on the ground. However, other fans noticed that something seemed different with how Ray looked — and how she was talking.

“OMG someone get this woman help! She looks and acts like she has been drinking all the time.

I love Rachael but she’s do hard to watch like this,” one person wrote.

“I love you but are you ok? I’m seriously concerned,” another fan asked.

“What the heck is wrong with her? Messy hair, slurring words….wow just wow,” a third comment read.

“I’m not sure what is going on with her, but she doesn’t look well. I hope she is ok,” someone else said.

Some Fans Had a Similar Response to Rachael Ray’s Video From Days Prior

September 2 wasn’t the first time that fans expressed concerns over Ray’s well-being. In fact, quite a few comments about her health were posted on her Instagram video uploaded on August 30.

Ray seemed very upbeat in the video in which she prepared a pollo al mattone.

“Tuscany on a plate,” the caption of the post read, in part.

“This is actually Rachael Ray? What happened? Is she okay? I didn’t even recognize her. Did I miss something? Is she suffering from some kind of illness?” one person asked.

“She looks ill or sick. I didn’t even realize this was her. Is she ill?” someone else wondered.

Ray hasn’t provided any sort of updates about her health or shared anything that would suggest that she is unwell. Overall, she’s been in fairly decent health.

In 2008, there were rumors that she had throat cancer, but a rep was quick to set the record straight.

“Rachael is the picture of health. She is having very minor surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cord,” Charlie Dougiello, a spokesman for Ray, told People magazine. “It’s a common in-and-out procedure that she will have in early December and it will not adversely effect any of her daytime show or Food Network tapings,” he added.

