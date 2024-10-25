Fans Express Growing Concerns for Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is making headlines following the release of her brand new podcast, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.” On the first episode, Ray, 56, talked about her health lately, and admitted that she’s had some falls.

“I’m a homemaker; I love chores, I love being in the kitchen, I always work with my brain every day, I’m always writing something, but I really like chores,” Ray said on the October 22 episode. She went on to explain that she hasn’t been as active at home in recent weeks.

“I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists, I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood,” she continued, adding, “I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

Ray previously sparked concerns when she uploaded a video to Instagram in September 2024. The video was a tribute to the late Tony Bennett. In the comments section, fans felt that Ray’s health was suffering and noted that her face appeared to be drooping.

Fans Reacted to Rachael Ray’s Recent Health Comments on Social Media

After Ray’s podcast episode was released, quotes were shared on Instagram by The Jasmine Brand. Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to react.

“I really hope she’s ok. It seems like yesterday she was new on the scene and coming up. We got to watch her bloom,” one person wrote.

“It looks like Bell’s Palsy and Stroke symptoms.. But what other is she would’ve had to go under a lot of rehab so it’s a blessing that she’s in a good recovery… people get sick as part of life,” someone else added.

“Aww I used to love watching the Rachel Ray cooking show. I hope she’s ok,” a third comment read.

“I love Rachael Ray and I’m praying that her health gets better. It looks like a stroke because the left side of her face doesn’t move as much as the right and it’s droopy. But she looks like she’s fighting and I love that,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Rachael Ray Said Her New Podcast Is Filled With ‘Real Talk’

Ray’s new podcast was confirmed in mid-October. Following the release of the first episode, Ray took to Instagram to promote it.

“Introducing my brand-new podcast, ‘I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead’ available on all major streaming platforms. Every episode dives deep into the grind, with raw, unfiltered stories from both familiar faces and fresh voices. It’s all about the hustle, the highs, the lows, and the fuel that keeps us going. Real talk, no scripts—just life’s wild ride and what keeps us pushing forward,” Ray captioned an Instagram post on October 22.

“Kicking off our premiere episode with none other than the fabulous Jenny Mollen—author, podcaster, and master of keeping it real. We’re diving headfirst into the chaos of love, marriage, food fails and all the cringe-worthy moments that shaped us. From our wild childhoods to competing with our husbands and the madness of parenting, nothing’s off-limits. Oh, and if you’re a fan of unfiltered, buckle up because you’re in for a ride,” the rest of Ray’s caption read.

READ NEXT: Priscilla Presley Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Grandson