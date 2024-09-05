Rachael Ray Returns to Instagram Following Video That Worried Fans

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is back on Instagram after sharing a video that had many fans concerned for her well-being.

“Break out the cast iron, it’s time to put a little pep in Wednesday night’s dinner step with a shrimp and chorizo paella party,” Ray captioned a post on September 4. The photo accompanying the post was of a paella dish that Ray had made.

Two days prior, Ray uploaded a video of herself reminiscing about one time that Tony Bennett went to her house for dinner. Fans in the comments section of the post noted that Ray appeared to be slurring her words.

Ray is the host of “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” which airs on the FYI network.

Fans Thought Rachael Ray’s Paella Looked Delicious

For the most part, fans focused on Ray’s paella recipe and commented on how good it looked.

“Wow, this looks great!!” one person wrote.

“This looks incredibly yummy ~ @rachaelray !!!! Thanks for sharing!!! Take Care,” someone else added.

“Mouth already watering and stomach growling… unable to make tonight., but maybe Sunday,” a third comment read.

“If diabetes doesn’t kill you, a heart attack will,” a fourth Instagram user said.

It appears only one person sent a message about Ray’s well-being.

“Hope you are doing ok,” the message read.

Rachael Ray Hasn’t Addressed the Video That Had Many Fans Concerned

Despite worries expressed by fans on social media, Ray has continued on, business as usual, without addressing any of the comments.

Her September 3 video was meant to be a touching tribute to Bennett, but the post was overwhelmed with people commenting about how Ray looked and how she was speaking. She told a story about cleaning her house and how she went a little over-the-top to make sure that everything was perfect for Bennett and his wife, Susan.

Despite the story, fans had other things to discuss.

“I think it’s a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking. When was this???? I haven’t seen her this makes me so sad,” one person wrote.

“It’s obvious something going on and I’d say alcohol based on swollen face and body,” another comment read.

In the time since, quite a few fans have taken to the comments section to defend Ray.

“Can we stop being internet doctors? Rachael Ray put in years in this industry. If she’s going through a health issue, let’s wish her well but calling her names or making fun of her is downright terrible. What’s wrong with some of y’all?” one Instagram user asked.

“Every one is over reacting… If you know her from the beginning of 30 minutes meals then that’s when she was young and more active fit and new to her career… meet her husband got married got a talk show and know she’s older and just chilling and when ever and I mean when ever she wants she will upload a video … also she’s aging well the normal way no plastic surgery or doing it like every one else… get real people,” someone else said.

