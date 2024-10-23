Fans Taken Aback by Rachael Ray’s Marriage Confession

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray recently opened up about her marriage to John Cusimano. In the first episode of her new podcast, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Ray admitted that she and her husband have “screaming matches” regularly.

“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do,” Ray said on the October 22, 2024, podcast episode.

⁠

“I don’t trust people who are too quiet. Too quiet freaks me out. I prefer that you tell me what you think when you think it and let’s just get it all out there,” she continued, adding that she and Cusimano don’t apologize to one another.

“Eventually I pat him on his ass or he kisses me on the head, and that’s just sort of it. That’s the apology. It’s just sort of understood,” she said.

Ray and Cusimano tied the knot in Italy in September 2005.

Some People Reacted to Rachael Ray’s Comments on Instagram

ET posted quotes from Ray’s podcast on Instagram and dozens of people took to the comments section to react. While some seemed to support Ray, many others felt that her admission wasn’t something to be proud of.

“Tell me your in a toxic relationship without telling me your in a toxic relationship,” one person wrote.

“Not something that should be normalized. Those of you saying this is healthy.. please find a new relationship or get some therapy. This is not normal, nor should it be,” someone else added.

“It’s insane how many people think you’re not really in love unless you’re screaming at eachother. That is insane. No thank you,” a third comment read.

“Nope. Absolutely not healthy. Its the opposite of healthy,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Rachael Ray Previously Said She & Her Husband Balance Each Other Out

In an interview with People magazine back in 2022, Ray spoke about her marriage.

“We balance each other, we always have,” she told the outlet. Her comment came as the couple celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary. Ray also admitted that she and Cusimano are both “volatile” at times.

“We have volatile personalities but we’re both very practical, too. That’s the lawyer side of him and the domestic side of me. We’re like, ‘These are the things that must be accomplished today. And we will get to this only by doing what work is necessary,'” she explained.

“John and I didn’t meet until later in life, and didn’t get married until we were almost 40. We knew who we were. We’ve always been that way, for 20 years. We don’t take it too much to heart when one person just has to vent or blow up. We’re very good at being quiet also, with each other. We don’t look for there to be constant chatter. And we’re very good with giving each other space to work on our passions. We’re kind of autonomous and I think, in many ways, we were more uniquely prepared for this pandemic,” she added.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Star Posts Heartbreaking Tribute